Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares fell 8% yesterday

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares fell 8% yesterday

Scottish Mortgage shares fell another 8% yesterday. This Fool takes a look why and assesses if now is the time to add the stock to his portfolio.

Posted by Dylan Hood Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares have performed poorly so far in 2022. They are down 46% year to date, and over the last 12 months, they have fallen 43%. The main reason for the fall is rising interest rates, which were raised by the US and UK central banks on Wednesday to control inflation. The Scottish Mortgage share price slumped 8% on the news.

Reasons for the share price fall

The Federal Reserve announced yesterday that it is hiking interest rates by 0.75% to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The Bank of England announced a similar rise in rates to 1.25%. These hikes have been made in an effort to control record inflation levels. When interest rates go up, investors can earn higher returns on safe assets, and hence they turn away from high-growth stocks.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The bad news is that Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust holds exactly the type of assets that people tend to sell during this kind of market volatility. For example, the fund’s top three holdings as of the end of May were Moderna (7.4%), ASML (6.7%), and Tesla (5.7%). All of these stocks have fallen over 5% on news of rates being hiked.

The Fed predicts that rates could climb as high as 3.4% by end of 2022. If this is the case, then I expect Scottish Mortgage shares to struggle to gain any momentum throughout the rest of the year.

The investment trust’s performance has also been tainted by strict Chinese regulations. Since late 2020, the Chinese government has been cracking down on the tech sector in an attempt to curb the monopolistic power of some of its biggest firms. Scottish Mortgage had been building up positions in many of these companies. It announced in its annual report that this strategy was likely a mistake.

Long-term vision

Interest rates and Chinese regulation do pose serious short-term threats to Scottish Mortgage shares. However, the trust’s investment strategy looks to “add value over five-year time frames, preferably longer”. This means finding quality growth companies and investing in them with a long-term outlook. The fund’s performance backs up this methodology, generating 150% returns over the past five years. Past performance is no indication of future returns; however, this does highlight the fund’s exceptional management.

Therefore, perhaps I shouldn’t be worried about short-term volatility and take more of a long-term outlook on the shares. What’s more, growth stocks are starting to fall back from the sky-high valuations seen in 2021. The trust could start to pick up some shares at bargain prices, leading to high growth in years to come.

Would I buy the shares?

Overall, I think that Scottish Mortgage shares could fall lower over the next few months. Both the Bank of England and the Fed have predicted more rate hikes, and I think this will push growth stock valuations lower. Therefore, I won’t be buying the stock today but will be keeping it on my watchlist.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price great value at £2.50?

| John Choong

Tesco provided a decent Q1 trading update on Friday morning. Currently trading at £2.50, is the Tesco share price great…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Dylan Hood considers whether the significant drop that Royal Mail shares have experienced in 2022 presents him with a good…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Forget the Bitcoin crash. FTSE 100 shares are today’s real buying opportunity

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 shares give me regular dividends and some protection against today's volatility. Bitcoin is simply too risky

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in penny stocks today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how he would invest his money in penny stocks at the moment, balancing both the risk…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares to buy after this week’s slump

| Cliff D'Arcy

Looking for cheap shares to buy, I found three beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks that look like bargains to me. One…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Manchester United shares hit a record low. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier this week, Manchester United shares plunged to an all-time low. After 2022's falls, would I buy stock in the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rio Tinto shares are falling on Friday!

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares fell on Friday morning, extending recent losses. So, is now a good time to buy this dividend…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 8% dividend stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 share boasts a tempting 8% yield and has plenty of cash. Can it provide a safe passive…

Read more »