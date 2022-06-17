Home » Investing Articles » After ASOS shares fell 30%, are we looking at a no-brainer buy?

After ASOS shares fell 30%, are we looking at a no-brainer buy?

ASOS shares have been priced at lofty growth share valuations in recent years. But that’s history now, and they might even be cheap.

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
| More on:
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

ASOS (LSE: ASC) shares slumped by 32% on Thursday. And that steep dip takes them down 84% over the past 12 months, in a period when the FTSE 100 has blipped up by 1.4%.

It’s all about results falling short of expectations, as the clothes seller faces fresh danger from soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Inflation is tipped to break 11% this year, and that will not help the retail business. But does that make ASOS a buy for investors now, in times of such pessimism?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” urged billionaire investor Warren Buffett. And that’s become something of a mantra for contrarian investors.

Buy ASOS shares now?

But Buffett does not mean we should just buy anything after a crash. And though ASOS shareholders appear to be fearful now, I really just take it to mean it’s a great time to investigate the fundamentals and decide whether it’s a no-brainer buy after such a huge 12-month fall.

The damage came on the back of first-quarter figures. The company said: “Gross sales accelerated, however net sales were impacted by a significant increase in returns rates in the UK and Europe towards the end of the period, reflecting inflationary pressures on consumers which has a disproportionate impact on profitability.”

That does highlight a weakness in this kind of business. It’s fine selling stuff, but online retailers have to cope with potentially serious levels of returns.

Growth halted, profits hit

Pulling out of Russia in March in response to the invasion of Ukraine didn’t help. But even after excluding Russia, constant currency revenue increased only 4% in the quarter. And rest-of-world (excluding UK, EU and US) sales still dropped 8%. With Russia, the fall reached 20%.

On a reported basis, total revenue declined by half a percent.

I don’t think that’s too bad for a fashion retail company in today’s global markets. But when it’s one in the early stages of going for worldwide expansion, it can hurt.

The company has slashed its pre-tax profit outlook for the full year. Having suggested £110m-£140m as recently as January, ASOS now expects only £20m-£60m. And that’s a very wide range.

Why I’m optimistic

This all sounds super gloomy, but I see room for optimism. Yes, revenue has effectively stagnated. But it had enjoyed a couple of years of pandemic-driven boosts. Now restrictions on shopping have ended, I can see it as partly a positive that revenue has held up.

Profitability is clearly suffering this year. But ASOS bounced back strongly from a bad year in 2019. If it can get back to 2021 earnings levels, the current share price would suggest a P/E ratio of only six.

I don’t see a quick return to previous profit levels. And I expect the 2022-23 year, which will be with us in less than three months, to start off tough.

So no, I wouldn’t rate ASOS as a no-brainer buy. But if things get back to normal, I think now could turn out to be a good time for investors to buy for long-term growth prospects.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares fell 8% yesterday

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares fell another 8% yesterday. This Fool takes a look why and assesses if now is the time…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 8% dividend stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 share boasts a tempting 8% yield and has plenty of cash. Can it provide a safe passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 stocks offering 7% dividend yields that I’d buy for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

When share prices go down, the dividend yields normally go up. I'm looking at two stocks offering great passive income…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why buying Lloyds Bank shares at under 50p offers value, growth and long-term financial well-being

| Luke Reddy

Why cost-cutting and rising interest rates aren't the only reasons it makes sense for me to add more Lloyds Bank…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

With the State Pension rising, NOW is the time for me to buy great UK growth shares

| Paul Summers

As the qualifying age for the State Pension rises earlier than expected, Paul Summers is more committed than ever to…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

2 recession stocks I’d buy if the UK hits trouble

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two of his favourite defensive recession stocks that he thinks could help him if things turn…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s 2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today!

| Charlie Keough

With economic conditions continuing to worsen, many stocks have suffered in 2022. Here, our writer looks at two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

My top UK shares to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

It hasn't been a good week for stocks anywhere. But the market volatility creates opportunity. Here are some of my…

Read more »