Home » Investing Articles » With an 8%+ yield, is this investment trust for me?

With an 8%+ yield, is this investment trust for me?

Our writer considers what might come next for this investment trust’s dividend — and if it could be a good fit for his portfolio.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

I have been looking for shares with attractive dividends that I could add to my portfolio. One in question is an investment trust with yield that certainly appeals to me. I like its focus on European economies, which I think continue to offer long-term growth potential.

The share in question is European Assets Trust (LSE: EAT). It invests in small and medium-sized listed companies across Continental Europe. The largest countries in the trust’s portfolio by size of holding are Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Dividend outlook

Currently its dividend yield is a sizeable 8.6%. And it makes quarterly payments to shareholders, which appeals to me as I like the idea of income that comes in so frequently. It has also raised its dividend annually in recent years and the latest quarterly payout is 10% larger than last year. That double-digit rise is another plus for me.

Where will it go from here? The trust does not explicitly seek to raise dividends. Rather, the aim is for payouts equal to 6% of the per-share net asset value at the end of the previous year. That 6% is still appealing to me. But it does mean that the future dividend could well fall compared to the current level. After all, from the start of 2022 to the end of April (the most recently reported figure), net asset value fell by 21%.

What happens next will depend on how its investments perform. Its exposure to smaller companies with strong growth opportunities could continue to see performance struggle given the wider context of European economic slowdown. Indeed, the fund manager noted in a newsletter last month that “while growth stocks remain out of favour, the portfolio will continue to struggle relatively”.

If net asset value falls across the calendar year as a whole, I would expect to see a smaller dividend next year. It is also possible, however, that the trust’s active management could help it pick winners even if European stock markets overall end 2022 in retreat. So another dividend increase is possible, if the net asset value increases by the end of December.

Should I buy this investment trust?

European Assets Trust shares have fallen 29% over the past year.

That price fall reflects some of the risks I see in the trust. Many European economies have slowed down, with recessions looming in countries including economic powerhouse Germany. Along with cost inflation eating into profits, that could hurt many European companies. The European Assets share price could keep falling along with them.

However, the longer term picture looks more positive in my view. The trust’s diverse range of investments across industries and countries may help it benefit when the economy starts to do better. That could help the share price. Meanwhile, although dividends are never guaranteed, hopefully earnings from its investments will help it keep them flowing.

So, in sum, the European Assets Trust offers me exposure to a diversified range of companies. I remain positive about the long-term outlook for European economies and I also find the trust’s dividend attractive. I would consider adding it to my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’m buying after this market correction

| Andrew Woods

Many FTSE 250 stocks have been caught up in the recent market correction. I've found three companies that I think…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Is the crumbling boohoo share price a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price is now deep in penny stock territory. Should our writer consider adding more to his portfolio?

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

At 900p, are ASOS shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

The ASOS share price has plummeted. Roland Head looks at what’s happening and wonders whether this online fashion retailer is…

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

Stock markets might crash. What should I do?

| Royston Wild

It could be argued that the chances of another stock market crash are growing. Here's how I'm preparing for a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is AstraZeneca the best FTSE 100 stock to buy for future growth?

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stock AstraZeneca was in the spotlight during the pandemic, but there's more to the pharma giant's business than…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m finally buying Scottish Mortgage Trust shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage Trust shares have been on a downward track this year as growth stocks tanked. But I see the…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

How long do bear markets last on average?

| Alan Oscroft

The S&P 500 is in bear market territory, though the FTSE 100 is holding up. But what should investors do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 cheap growth stocks to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of UK growth stocks currently look very cheap. Here are three bargains Edward Sheldon would snap up today.

Read more »