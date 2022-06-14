Home » Investing Articles » 3 defensive UK shares to buy today

3 defensive UK shares to buy today

Our writer selects a trio of UK shares he likes for their potentially defensive qualities.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

With stock markets jumping around lately, I have been looking for some defensive UK shares to buy now and hold in my portfolio. Here are three I would consider.

Vodafone

No matter what happens in the economy, I expect a lot of people will still want to use their phones and connect to the internet. That is one of the reasons I like the defensive qualities of Vodafone (LSE: VOD). The telecoms giant has large operations not only in the UK, but across Europe and Africa. That gives it a diversity of revenue streams that could help it if one of its markets suffers a particularly tough time.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I expect demand for telecoms to be buoyant and I think Vodafone is well-placed to benefit from it. Its brand and network are both assets that I think help give Vodafone a competitive advantage. One risk I see is the company’s debt pile. Net debt last year grew to €41.6bn. Paying that down could hurt the company’s ability to pay dividends. But the company is highly cash generative and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. The dividend and long-term growth prospects both make Vodafone attractive to me, even in a worsening economy.

British American Tobacco

The reason tobacco as an industry is seen as defensive is fairly obvious. The addictive nature of smoking means that many customers keep buying cigarettes even when times are tight and money gets scarcer.

I think British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) benefits from that. But it also has some qualities of its own that help make it defensive. One is the quality of its premium brand portfolio. Owning names such as Lucky Strikes can help it keep customers loyal. The firm also benefits from a global spread of businesses.

Although many smokers keep buying cigarettes in a recession, a challenging economy could still pose risks for the company. Cost inflation on items from packaging to leaf tobacco could eat into profit margins. Like Vodafone, British American generates large cash flows and yields 6.2%. I am happy to own British American in my portfolio with the prospect of a recession looming.

National Grid

Another sector often talked about as being defensive is utilities. Water and energy use can be affected by the level of economic activity – but overall demand is likely to remain fairly resilient.

One share I would consider buying for my portfolio at the moment is energy network operator National Grid (LSE: NG). I see the company as having a large competitive advantage in the form of its existing infrastructure. No competitor would be able to build the same network from scratch cost effectively. That should help National Grid continue to post healthy profits in coming years. Last year’s profits topped £2bn.

The company’s sale of some gas assets increases its reliance on the electricity business. That concentration increases risks, for example, if there are new regulatory constraints on profits in the electricity sector. But the sharpened focus could also help the business, given the ongoing high demand for electricity.

With a 4.8% yield, National Grid looks like an attractive income share for me to consider owning in my portfolio.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 income stock make me rich?

| John Choong

As real wages continue to fall, I'm looking for ways to earn some passive income. This FTSE 250 income stock…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

The Legal & General dividend yield is rising. I’d buy!

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend looks set for growth, while a share price fall has pushed up the yield. Should…

Read more »

Large coffee
Investing Articles

2 boring Jim Cramer-style shares to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommends buying 'boring' shares right now, so I'd choose these two from the UK stock market.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’m investing £250 a month to aim for £5,000 in passive income. Here’s how!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on enjoying passive income for the future and explains what he needs to do now…

Read more »

Aston Martin
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with Aston Martin shares?

| Dr. James Fox

It has been a bad year for investors in this luxury car brand. Aston Martin shares are down 72% over…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this exciting penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he recently added this penny stock to his holdings and what he expects to happen in…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Woodbois shares for pennies?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are changing hands for pennies. Does that make them an attractive buy for our writer's portfolio?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’m watching after markets slumped!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have been hit hardest by the global sell-off prompted by US inflation data last week. But, here are…

Read more »