Home » Investing Articles » I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 stocks are among the best shares to buy now

I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 stocks are among the best shares to buy now

These two FTSE 100 stocks could be on the verge of exploding even with inflation and that makes them potentially the best shares to buy now.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the stock market having a bit of a tantrum lately, FTSE 100 stocks have proven to be largely resilient. In fact, the index is actually up by just over 7% in the last 12 months. To me, this suggests that I can find some of the best shares to buy now in the index.

Companies in the FTSE 100 cover a diverse range of industries. But it’s biotech stocks that have caught my attention as a growth investor. Thanks to the pandemic emphasising the importance of this sector, the development of new medicines, vaccines, and treatments appears to be accelerating. And that looks to me like an opportunity.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Is AstraZeneca one of the best shares to buy now?

Shares of AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) have had quite the stellar run lately. The UK’s largest biotech group has been firing on all cylinders. The latest earnings show a 51% jump in total revenue and a 20% rise in core earnings. So, seeing this FTSE 100 stock climb almost 30% in the last 12 months is hardly surprising.

There are a lot of factors at play. But it doesn’t take long to realise this growth is being driven by a steady stream of positive clinical trial results and regulatory approvals. And this may only be the beginning. Just last week, management reported its phase three breast cancer drug, Enhertu, showed a 49% increase in efficacy versus traditional chemotherapy.

A recent study by Fortune Business Insights forecast the breast cancer therapeutics market to grow by a compounded annual rate of 13.1% between now and 2027, reaching a total size of $55.3bn. Needless to say, that’s a big opportunity for the company. And with additional encouraging phase three trial results for its cardiovascular and Devic’s disease treatments, the future looks bright for investors.

Ignoring the acquisition of Alexion, earnings-per-share (EPS) for 2021 came in at an impressive $5.29 (£4.23). Compared to today’s stock price, that places the price-to-earnings ratio at just under 20. While that’s certainly not “cheap”, it’s far from unreasonable. And with such an impressive lineup of new drugs being submitted for regulatory approval, this seems like a fair price to pay for my portfolio. That’s why I think AstraZeneca could be one of the best shares I could buy now.

Another FTSE 100 biotech stock worth watching

Discovering new and improved treatments is exciting. However, for patients, especially in the US, the affordability of these treatments is often a problem. That’s where generic companies like Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) come into play.

When a drug comes off patent, other companies can swoop in and create their own versions. Consequently, the market is flooded with alternatives that drive the prices down. For the most part, Hikma’s portfolio consists of chemically-based generics. But management has recently begun delving into the realm of biotech with its biosimilars in partnership with Celltrion.

Because creating biosimilars is difficult, it is a relatively uncontested arena. But that’s creating a massive opportunity. In fact, analyst forecasts predict a 40.2% annualised expansion of biosimilars market size until 2029. And with plenty of resources at its disposal, I believe this FTSE 100 stock could be one of the best shares to buy now for my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Moderna shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Moderna shares have lost nearly 15% of their value over the last week. So is it time for me to…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

5% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2022 and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I reckon this high dividend yield UK share could generate enormous passive income over the next decade. Here's why.

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Bargain hunting on the FTSE 100! 3 shares with P/E ratios below 6

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking for bargains to help my portfolio grow in the long run. These FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, but…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lam Research shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research have taken a big hit in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

A top AIM stock to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an AIM stock that has generated strong growth in recent years and appears to have plenty of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways Warren Buffett handles a falling stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is paying attention to some classic Warren Buffett quotes as he thinks about about investing in falling markets.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d invest £500 in these undervalued UK stocks right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he wants to invest in these two UK stocks that he thinks are great value plays…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Forget the Lloyds share price! I’d rather buy another UK share to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price might look cheap now, but it might be for good reason. Here's another UK share that…

Read more »