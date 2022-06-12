Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

FTSE 100 stocks such as these could help me offset the effects of price inflation.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

The UK economy is in the grip of high price inflation and it’s causing a cost-of-living crisis for many. But even those with the financial means to ride out the storm will be paying more for goods and services.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

For me, it’s important to aim to preserve the spending power of my money. And that won’t happen if I simply bung it into a cash savings account. Even the highest bank interest rates can’t keep pace with inflation. Although I will always keep a modest amount of bank account cash on hand for emergencies and to meet my everyday needs.

Raising selling prices

But investing in FTSE 100 stocks may help to preserve my hard-earned. And that’s because underlying businesses often have the ability to raise their selling prices as input prices elevate. 

If they can do that, it’s possible for them to preserve cashflows and profit margins. And share prices may rise a little to accommodate increased turnover and earnings. So, in theory, the rise in value of my investments could help to preserve the spending power of my invested money.

Of course, such outcomes aren’t certain. Businesses tend to struggle to keep up when prices rise rapidly because of sharp economic shocks. The arrival of the war in Ukraine is a good example.

However, I reckon that over long periods the theory is more likely to work out as expected. And that’s why it’s a good idea for me to adopt a long-term investment perspective when buying stocks and shares.

But short-term volatility in markets can be the long-term investor’s friend. And that’s because businesses may suffer near-term hits to their profits causing weaker share prices and lower valuations. In many cases, it’s happening now.

Many investors have seen weakness in their portfolios this year because of falling share prices. And those lower stock prices and better valuations could be a decent buying opportunity for investors with a long-term focus.

Searching for competitive advantage

However, just like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I’d aim to be selective and only buy stocks backed by the best businesses. For me, that means looking for enterprises with products and services commanding pricing power due to some kind of competitive advantage. Buffett often describes such businesses as possessing an economic moat. And hard-to-get-past moats can come in several forms.

For example, a business may possess strong brands with high customer loyalty. It could enjoy economies of scale. There may be high customer switching costs. And another is the presence of network effects attracting customers to the services of the business.

However, it’s possible for me to identify such traits, buy shares at a reasonable valuation and still struggle to make money with stocks. Indeed, all businesses can face operational challenges from time to time. Nothing is guaranteed when investing in stocks and shares.

Nevertheless, there are several promising FTSE 100 candidates on my watchlist. For example, fashion and lifestyle retailer Next, fast-moving consumer goods company Unilever and medical technology business Smith & Nephew. I’d dig into these opportunities with further research now with a view to holding their shares for the long term.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down over 60%, here are 2 bargain growth stocks to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably in 2022, due to inflationary pressures. Here's two that look exceptionally cheap right now.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Celebrating 70 years of stock market returns

| G A Chester

Economic, social and cultural change (and the changing complexion of the UK stock market).

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are the fears of a new recession creating a rare opportunity to buy UK shares at massive discounts? Here's what…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 sinking UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

There are stacks of dirt-cheap UK shares to buy following recent choppiness on stock markets. Here are two great British…

Read more »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 income stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two whose massive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are big fallers. I think they’re too cheap

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at three of this year’s biggest FTSE 100 fallers and explains why he thinks they…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

£3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I've been searching for the top UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I think I…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperformance, could the IAG share price be about to take off?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright wonders whether the IAG share price can overcome high oil prices and staff shortages to make a comeback…

Read more »