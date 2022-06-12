Earnings preview: Ashtead, Halma, FirstGroup

A company’s earnings can indicate whether it’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and what to expect.

Earnings results are a great way for investors judge a company. They are used to determine whether companies are on track with their initial guidance. These results can often radically move share prices in either direction, depending on the numbers reported. So, here is an earnings preview for three FTSE firms reporting results this week.

Ashtead

Ashtead (LSE: AHT) is a British industrial equipment rental company. It has networks in the UK, US, and Canada. It also trades under the name of Sunbelt Rentals. The industrial firm is expected to report earnings for its financial year 2022 on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. The earnings preview indicates a positive trend in both its top and bottom lines as it recovers from its pandemic woes.

Market cap: £17.5bn

Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio: 18

Dividend yield: 1.1%

Earnings per share estimate (FY 2022): £2.47

Earnings per share (FY 2021): £1.56

Total revenue estimate (FY 2022): £6.47bn

Total revenue (FY 2021): £5.0bn

Halma

Halma (LSE: HLMA) is a British global group consisting of safety equipment companies. These firms make products for hazard detection and life protection. The FTSE 100 group is expected to report earnings for its financial year 2022 on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The earnings preview indicates slight growth from the previous year.

Market cap: £8.0bn

P/E ratio: 30

Dividend yield: 0.9%

Earnings per share estimate (FY 2022): 63.1p

Earnings per share (FY 2021): 58.7p

Total revenue estimate (FY 2022): £1.5bn

Total revenue (FY 2021): £1.3bn

FirstGroup

FirstGroup (LSE: SSE) is a a British multi-national transport group. The company operates transport services in the UK. The transport company is expected to report earnings for its financial year 2022 on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. The earnings preview indicates a drop in revenue and a return to unprofitability.

Market cap: £1.0bn

P/E ratio: 2

Dividend yield: –