Home » Investing Articles » 2 top growth stocks that I think could shoot higher

2 top growth stocks that I think could shoot higher

Jon Smith talks through two top growth stocks that have been trodden down in recent months that he thinks could offer returns.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

I’m always on the hunt for top growth stocks to add to my portfolio. These are the type of companies that I hope could genuinely have a shot at giving me serious returns in coming years. It’s always a bold claim to throw out there, so here’s my reasoning on two stocks that I think fit the bill right now.

A complete gifting experience

The first growth stock I’m thinking about buying is Moonpig (LSE:MOON). The online greeting card company went public back in February last year. Over a one-year period, the share price is down almost 47%.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The year high of 478p is almost double the current price of 251p, showing that upside potential isn’t an impossible dream. Personally, I think that the outlook for the business has improved with recent developments.

For example, it announced late last month its intention of buying Smartbox. This company owns Red Letter Days, a popular gifting and experience company. The synergies and enhancements that this could add to Moonpig’s existing offering is huge in my opinion. Given the potential financial growth of the combined entity, I think that the share price could have large upside in coming years.

I also like the fact that the growth stock isn’t content with just being a greeting card business and is actively expanding its reach. Its finances should be supportive of future investment, given that the company has a large adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%-25%.

As a risk, I did note recently that some early stage shareholders sold out. These asset managers could just be exiting their holdings for capital reasons. But if it’s more that these professionals don’t see any future benefit for this top growth stock, that is a concern for me.

Top growth stocks with long-term value

The second growth stock I’m looking to buy is Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL). I appreciate that the share price is bleeding lower almost everyday. It’s down 50% in the past year and is at levels not seen for almost a decade.

This does make me cautious, and so I’m looking to buy in chunks over the next few months rather than all in one go. This can help me to achieve a better average price if it keeps falling.

My conviction for thinking that the share price could rally is based on a planned transformation of the business that was announced earlier this year. The company is aiming to become a lot more efficient in the existing retail investing operations, as well as focusing heavily on wealth management.

The wealth management sector is growing at the moment and also offers higher revenue potential from advisory fees rather than just commissions from booking trades for investors. I think that this growth stock could take off as it has the customer base already, so should be able to reinvent the business in coming years.

In the May trading update, it noted client growth of 90,000 this year to date, with a client retention rate 92.4%. If it can pivot these clients to wealth management, I think the sky is the limit for the share price. The big risk is if these new clients aren’t in the target market, in which case false optimism could exist about the revenue potential.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A person suffering
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price too good to ignore?

| Finlay Blair

The Tesco share price has fallen amid inflation uncertainty. Finlay Blair considers whether now is the time for him to…

Read more »

Close up of a young man renovating and painting the house
Investing Articles

Why I think Home Depot shares might be a great investment… but not right now

| Stephen Wright

Home Depot is an impressive business that has grown steadily recently -- so why is our author taking a wait-and-see…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Could Dunelm shares be in further trouble?

| John Choong

Having hired a new Chief Financial Officer this week and improved profit margins over the past two years, is the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

10 UK shares I’d buy in 2022 as I try to double my money

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With short-term inflation fears pushing UK shares down, Zaven Boyrazian has discovered 10 stocks he thinks can offer impressive returns.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares at 89p?

| Andrew Woods

Owning Rolls-Royce shares over the past few months has been a wild ride, but should I buy more as international…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 like Warren Buffett right now

| Kevin Godbold

As share prices wobble, it means Warren Buffett's counterintuitive approach to buying stocks could be about to shine.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target an £18,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in high-quality UK shares can generate an good passive income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

My ISA has slumped in 2022. Is this the best stock for me to buy now?

| Roland Head

Roland Head is looking for defensive shares for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Is this investment trust the best stock…

Read more »