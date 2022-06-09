Home » Investing Articles » This UK share is today’s biggest faller: should I buy now?

This UK share is today’s biggest faller: should I buy now?

This UK share has fallen by 50% over in the last year. Is this highly-profitable business now a bargain buy?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

Can I make money from UK shares by buying big fallers and waiting for them to recover? It’s a contrarian strategy that’s popular with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, among others. The legendary US investor has previously said that “the best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble”.

The top faller on the UK market today is down by 17% as I write. Shares in this business have now fallen by 50% over the last year. Despite this, I think it’s a good business. In my view, the shares now look cheap. Should I buy this stock for my portfolio?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Profit down 59%!

The company in question is FTSE 250 trading and investment platform CMC Markets (LSE: CMCX). Like most companies in this sector, CMC is suffering a nasty hangover after the lockdown trading boom that took place during the pandemic.

Today’s final results show the scale of the slump. CMC’s net operating income fell by 31% to £282m during the year ended 31 March. Pre-tax profit dropped 59% to £92m.

However, I think these numbers only tell half the story. CMC’s net operating income is still 12% higher than it was during the 2019/20 financial year. Client numbers are higher too, suggesting that many of the new clients CMC won in 2021 have stuck around.

New growth opportunities

Founder and chief executive Lord Cruddas owns more than 50% of CMC stock, so he has a strong incentive to return the business to profitable growth.

One area he’s targeting is the expansion of the group’s leveraged business. This operation allows investors to use spread bets and CFDs to bet on market movements and generates the majority of profits.

The main problem with the leveraged business is that profits tend to be volatile, depending on market conditions. There are also regulatory risks. Most traders lose money with leveraged trading, so the UK regulator (and others) have targeted this sector with stricter rules in recent years.

To find new ways to expand its leveraged trading business, CMC is targeting business clients. These aren’t bound by the same regulations as retail traders and could bring substantial new business to CMC.

Alongside this, it’s targeting a bigger presence in the UK share-dealing market. The company is about to launch a new low-cost platform that will compete with rivals such as IG Group and Hargreaves Lansdown.

Lord Cruddas says CMC is basing its UK strategy on its successful business in Australia, where it’s “the number two investment platform for retail investors”.

Why I’d buy this UK share

Despite last year’s profit slump, it remained very profitable. The group generated an operating profit margin of 28%, which is in line with its pre-pandemic performance.

The group’s expansion plans look sensible to me. I expect to see a return to growth over the next couple of years.

After today’s fall, CMC shares trade on around 10 times forecast earnings, with a dividend yield of 5%. That looks cheap to me for such a profitable business.

But it’s not quite cheap enough yet, mainly because I already own shares in rival IG Group. I’d be happy to buy CMC shares for my portfolio today if I didn’t hold IG, but I will consider buying CMC if it falls further.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Roland Head has positions in IG Group Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to buy now for a 7%+ yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering three dividend shares to buy for his portfolio, each of which could boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Down 21%, are shares in this FTSE 250 growth stock worth buying right now?

| Andrew Woods

Shares in this FTSE 250 stock have plummeted 12% today and 38% over the past year. But is this growth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves Apple shares. Should I buy them for my portfolio?

| Stephen Wright

Apple is Warren Buffett’s largest stock investment at almost 50% of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio. Could Apple shares be a…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Should I buy K3 Capital shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

K3 Capital is a UK growth stock that looks cheap right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy it…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

4 key elements of my passive income strategy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares four things he considers as part of his passive income strategy.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

If I had £5,000 to invest, these would be my best stock to buy now!

| Dr. James Fox

As the market enters the traditionally quieter summer months, I’m evaluating my strategy for the year ahead. Here are my…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE stocks with P/E ratios below 7!

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE stocks both offer exceptional value, based on current earnings forecasts. But as a long-term investor, should I…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 of my top stock market bargains to buy with £100 each

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few of the stock market bargains that he's considering at the moment based on recent…

Read more »