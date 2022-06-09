Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’m backing NIO stock to soar!

Here’s why I’m backing NIO stock to soar!

NIO stock is my top electric vehicle pick. The Chinese automaker has gained considerably over the last month, but I’m backing it to go further.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging in station

Image source: Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock bottomed out in early May, having lost more than half of its value in the previous 12 months. However, as China reopened its economy in May, the stock gained considerably. It’s currently trading at $20 a share, up from around $12 a month ago.

However, $20 a share still looks like good value to me and I’m looking to buy more. Here’s why!

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Valuation vs peers

NIO looks cheap compared to other electric vehicle (EV) makers. Yes, NIO is yet to make a profit, and it doesn’t anticipate being profitable until 2024. But not many EV makers are profitable yet. Tesla is the exception to the rule.

But if I look at price-to-sales ratios, that’s where NIO looks cheap. The stock has a P/S ratio of around 5.5. Meanwhile, sector leader Tesla has a P/S ratio of around 13.5.

StockP/S ratio
NIO5.5
Tesla13.5
Lucid265
Rivian80
Li Auto5.4

As we can see, NIO looks cheaper than its US peers. However, Li Auto, a Chinese peer which also produces non-electric vehicles, trades with a similar P/S ratio.

Tech superiority

NIO cars may not travel quite as fast as Tesla’s vehicles, but they’re not far off. However, they can travel further on a single charge. NIO claims that a version of its ET7 can go as far as 1,000km on a single charge, putting it some distance ahead of its Tesla equivalent. However, it’s worth noting that NIO uses different testing standards.

I’m also excited by NIO’s battery swapping technology. Owners can simply pop into a NIO-managed garage to swap their empty battery for a full one in a matter of minutes.

Changing conditions in China

China relaxing Covid-19 restrictions over the past month has been good for the NIO share price. Investors are less worried now about manufacturing delays. It also appears that China is adopting a new, more targeted strategy to contain Covid, which should cause less economic pain.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 4% on Wednesday after Beijing approved 60 new gaming licenses. The move was seen as a signal by some investors that China’s 18-month-long crackdown on tech was coming to an end.

The crackdown, which mainly focused on soft tech, wiped $2trn in market value from the sector over the past year. Chinese stocks may now appear less risky as a result of Beijing’s latest move.

Will I buy more NIO stock?

So will I buy more NIO stock at $20 a share? Yes. I was fortunate to buy in at around $14, but at $20 I still think the business looks good value.

For me, NIO has great long-term potential and represents a real threat to Tesla’s market-leading position.

But while China has reopened over the last month, the Zero-Covid policy does worry me slightly. I understand Beijing will want to avoid locking down whole cities again and will take a more targeted approach. But Omicron is hard to keep out, so I’m a little concerned that there might be another lockdown or two on the way, and this could hurt production.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in NIO. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to buy now for a 7%+ yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering three dividend shares to buy for his portfolio, each of which could boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Down 21%, are shares in this FTSE 250 growth stock worth buying right now?

| Andrew Woods

Shares in this FTSE 250 stock have plummeted 12% today and 38% over the past year. But is this growth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves Apple shares. Should I buy them for my portfolio?

| Stephen Wright

Apple is Warren Buffett’s largest stock investment at almost 50% of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio. Could Apple shares be a…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Should I buy K3 Capital shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

K3 Capital is a UK growth stock that looks cheap right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy it…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

4 key elements of my passive income strategy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares four things he considers as part of his passive income strategy.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

If I had £5,000 to invest, these would be my best stock to buy now!

| Dr. James Fox

As the market enters the traditionally quieter summer months, I’m evaluating my strategy for the year ahead. Here are my…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE stocks with P/E ratios below 7!

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE stocks both offer exceptional value, based on current earnings forecasts. But as a long-term investor, should I…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 of my top stock market bargains to buy with £100 each

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few of the stock market bargains that he's considering at the moment based on recent…

Read more »