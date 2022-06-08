Home » Investing Articles » The Taylor Wimpey share price is down 25%. Here’s why

The Taylor Wimpey share price is down 25%. Here’s why

Housebuilder shares have taken a hit this year, and Taylor Wimpey is no exception. So, here’s why the Taylor Wimpey share price is down 25%.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A house being constructed in the countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares are down 25% this year, with its peers also suffering similar declines. Housebuilder shares have taken a substantial hit this year as the Bank of England continues to raise interest rates. So, here’s why the Taylor Wimpey share price is tumbling.

Taylor Wimpey loses interest

Last month, the UK central bank opted to continue its rate hikes, bringing interest rates to 1%. Consequently, the mortgage rate has spiked to 4.1%, having spent the majority of last year at 3.6%. Worries that higher interest rates could result in a house market crash have spooked Taylor Wimpey investors into a sell-off.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Both Halifax’s and Nationwide’s data continue to show that house prices are on the rise. However, both companies have forecasted a cooling of house price growth as we head into winter. In fact, the cracks are already starting to mount. Since the second half of April, around one in 20 properties have had price reductions of 5% or more. This is an increase from one in 22 properties from March, sending the Taylor Wimpey share price lower.

Glass ceiling

Despite the expected cooldown in house prices, Taylor Wimpey can only grow so much. Management mentioned that output of houses have taken a setback due to expensive raw materials and supply chain bottlenecks. Moreover, higher inflation and a low unemployment rate is putting pressure on profit margins. This was evident in the FTSE 100 firm’s FY2021 results, as profit margins decreased 2.5% from two years ago. That being said, Taylor Wimpey provided a positive set of guidance for the year ahead.

Whilst interest rates have risen, they remain at historically low levels and, with good availability of competitively priced mortgages, we are experiencing strong levels of customer interest.

Source: Taylor Wimpey 2022 Annual General Meeting

Tough as bricks?

Even though scepticism fills the air around housebuilder shares, I think there might be a buying opportunity for me here. For one, renowned real estate agent Jeremy Leaf said, “Activity in the market at the moment is more determined by a shortage of stock rather than a softening of demand being prompted by the cost-of-living crisis.” This gives me reason to believe that house prices may just hold its weight despite a slow down in price growth.

Aside from that, Taylor Wimpey shares are also very cheap currently. The stock boasts an excellent price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8, making it cheaper than the market average of 15. The British housebuilder also has one of the better dividend yields in the FTSE 100 index, at 6.6%. Paired with a flawless balance sheet, Taylor Wimpey’s fundamentals are extremely solid.

Nevertheless, I am wary that the Taylor Wimpey share price could continue to drop. The Bank of England forecasts an economic contraction to occur later this year, which will not do house prices any favours. Therefore, although there’s strong upside potential, Taylor Wimpey shares are too big of a risk for me to take, and I won’t be buying them right now. Instead, I’ll be looking to purchase other shares that could benefit my portfolio with more financial security in a potential stock market crash.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price set for a big rise? 

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I can see the potential for Lloyds shares to rise further from where they are now, near 46p.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

After more than doubling, is the BP share price still undervalued?

| Stuart Blair

The BP share price has been soaring in recent months, due to the rising oil price. Amid growing profits, is…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No Savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Building wealth from scratch can take a long time. But by using the Warren Buffett method, its possible to build…

Read more »

A young man throwing and catching his daughter above his head
Investing Articles

Top British growth stocks to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top growth shares they’d buy in June, which included telecoms stocks and…

Read more »

Sixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ investment trusts to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Investment trusts are a great way to diversify, while seeking specific strategies. Here's a way to narrow down the choice.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to target £300 a month with a 3-step passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Could this simple passive income plan help our writer hit his monthly target for extra pocket money? He explains how…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price surged 64% last year – here’s what I’m doing now

| Andrew Woods

Higher metal prices have resulted in a surging Glencore share price - so is it time to load up on…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

With IAG down 36%, is it time to buy more shares?

| Andrew Woods

Demand for international travel is quickly recovering, so I want to know if I should buy more IAG shares in…

Read more »