Home » Investing Articles » 5 fallen FTSE 100 shares to buy in June

5 fallen FTSE 100 shares to buy in June

Volatile months on the FTSE 100 mean only one thing to me: buying opportunities. Here are five shares I rate as long-term buys today.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners

Image source: Getty Images

One of my favourite headlines in May proclaimed “£40bn wiped off UK stocks as global market rout continues.” Yet the FTSE 100 ended the month up 64 points, or 0.8%. So much for the rout, then.

Still, a number of FTSE 100 shares did fall during the month. And when that happens, I go looking for buying opportunities. I’m liking what I found.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Here are five I already rated as good companies, which look even cheaper now:

StockShare priceFall in May12-month
change		Forecast P/EForecast div
yield
Royal Mail Group307p-9.9%-47%9.77.0%
WPP918p-8.3%-5.8%12.04.0%
JD Sports Fashion118p-8.1%-34%11.50.7%
Hargreaves Lansdown837p-6.6%-49%18.94.6%
ITV70.5p-5.4%-44%6.47.3%
(Prices at 7 June close)

Stand-out stock

WPP stands out to me. The marketing and PR firm had a few tough years after the departure of founder and CEO Sir Martin Sorrell. But it’s since restructured and is back to revenue growth. And it posted a decent profit in 2021.

Analysts expect earnings to grow over the next couple of years, dropping that already attractive P/E lower. The outlook for marketing spend in the current economic climate must be squeezed, and I think that’s the biggest risk. But WPP is returning cash to shareholders, and offers a well-covered dividend.

I think sentiment could be turning. I rate WPP a long-term buy.

Better value

Investment services provider Hargreaves Lansdown intrigues me, too. For years I’ve seen it as a company I’d like to hold, but overvalued. But since a peak in 2019, the shares have lost two thirds of their value in what I see as a much-needed correction.

The danger is that the slide could carry on further, as the stock is still on a P/E valuation above the FTSE 100 average. But forecasts suggest further earnings and dividend growth. Hargreaves Lansdown could be creeping on to my buy list.

Contrarian retail

It’s wise to be wary of retail when inflation is soaring and shoppers are suffering. But JD Sports still looks an attractive proposition to me. And again, I think it’s a stock that has been overvalued but has returned to a more rational level.

JD has been through a typical growth share cycle, reaching valuation levels that proved unsustainable. But I’m seeing some kind of maturity emerging, with investors weighing the shares more towards long-term fundamentals.

The price could well head further down over the rest of the year. But I rate JD as one to keep an eye on.

Two transformations

The final two in my list, Royal Mail and ITV, have both been through transformative years. And they still face their individual pressures. For Royal Mail, that’s included industrial relations problems and regulatory risk, while ITV faces technological spend. And they are in competitive businesses.

But both have turned round their earnings falls, and both look set to grow their dividends. Those valuations look too low to me.

I think all of these could do well over the next five years. But WPP is my top pick.

Should you invest £1,000 in Royal Mail Group right now?

Before you consider Royal Mail Group, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Royal Mail Group wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

1 new penny stock in the FTSE 100 index! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Currently trading as a penny stock, Centrica re-joins the FTSE 100 on 20 June after relegation from the index two…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 in annual passive income from 5 blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of blue-chip shares, our writer thinks he could aim for £1,000 in passive income each…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

After the dividends were reinstated for 2022, BT shares could be looking more attractive again. What's the chance of a…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the bull and bear case for Woodbois shares then weighs up whether to add them to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

| Christopher Ruane

Could these three recession shares help our writer's portfolio weather an economic downturn? Here is why he thinks so.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is it boom or bust time for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares and offers his personal opinion on which he prefers.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 86%, Polymetal shares are tempting me

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares collapsed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But maybe it's starting to look like a good…

Read more »

Family with small yellow dog embracing at hill and looking at sunset
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 39%: here’s why I plan to buy now

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares are down almost 40% year-to-date amidst inflation concerns. This Fool takes a look if now is the…

Read more »