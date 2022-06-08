Home » Investing Articles » 3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

Could these three recession shares help our writer’s portfolio weather an economic downturn? Here is why he thinks so.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

With a recession seemingly getting closer by the day, I have been thinking about how to turn the threat it poses to my share portfolio into an opportunity. Here are three recession shares I would consider buying today.

Tesco

In a recession, people still need to eat, drink, and brush their teeth. So I expect demand to remain high for grocery shops. Some shoppers may turn to discounters such as B&M. But supermarket giant Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is a much larger operation and has spent years focussing on its own price messaging. That is a defensive quality I like about the company.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A recession could change what people buy, threatening revenues and profits. But if they switch from premium brands to the supermarket’s own label products that may actually be positive for profits at Tesco. Its large branch network and vast digital sales make it the leader among supermarkets when it comes to sales. That can help it benefit from economies of scale, providing a competitive advantage in a recession.

Tesco has a dividend yield of 4.2%. I would happily buy Tesco shares to hold in my portfolio.

Victrex

The specialist industrial manufacturer Victrex (LSE: VCT) is another share I would happily own in a recession. It makes polymers that are used in things like cars and planes. So, even when the economy contracts, its customers should still be willing to pay for the right quality of product. On top of that, as Victrex has patents on some polymer technologies it uses, competition is limited.

A recession could bring challenges, especially if soaring energy costs eat into profit margins. But that is where the sort of pricing power offered by Victrex’s business model should come into its own. Over time, I think the firm could raise prices to help sustain its profit margins.

The shares have tumbled 32% in a year, so apparently investors reckon that the coming period could be a tough one for Victrex. But I see the long-term investment case here as robust and would consider buying the shares for my portfolio. The fall in share price has pushed Victrex’s dividend yield up to 3.4%.

Carr’s Group

The agricultural supplier Carr’s Group is another company I would consider as the economic storm clouds gather. Farmers are old hands at dealing with all sorts of conditions, and to do that they need things like animal feed and fuels year in and year out. Carr’s has deep relationships in many farming communities and I expect it to maintain robust sales no matter what happens to the economy.

There are still risks. Stiff cost inflation on items like fertiliser might be hard to pass on fully to customers, so the company may either see some revenues fall or have to settle for thinner profit margins. But I expect the business to maintain healthy sales. Its 1.8% dividend yield is modest but still attractive to me.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Victrex. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value, Tesco, and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

1 new penny stock in the FTSE 100 index! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Currently trading as a penny stock, Centrica re-joins the FTSE 100 on 20 June after relegation from the index two…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 in annual passive income from 5 blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of blue-chip shares, our writer thinks he could aim for £1,000 in passive income each…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

After the dividends were reinstated for 2022, BT shares could be looking more attractive again. What's the chance of a…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the bull and bear case for Woodbois shares then weighs up whether to add them to…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is it boom or bust time for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares and offers his personal opinion on which he prefers.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 86%, Polymetal shares are tempting me

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares collapsed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But maybe it's starting to look like a good…

Read more »

Family with small yellow dog embracing at hill and looking at sunset
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 39%: here’s why I plan to buy now

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares are down almost 40% year-to-date amidst inflation concerns. This Fool takes a look if now is the…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here are my three best stocks to buy now!

| Andrew Woods

Inflationary pressures and surging energy costs are impacting share prices, so Andrew Woods gives his three best stocks to buy…

Read more »