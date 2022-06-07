Home » Investing Articles » 2 top UK shares to buy now with a £1,000 lump sum

2 top UK shares to buy now with a £1,000 lump sum

With £1,000 in savings, I am looking at solid UK shares to buy right now for long-term growth. Here are two stocks I’d buy in a heartbeat.

Latest posts by Suraj Radhakrishnan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of new bank notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the last 12 months of trading, the UK market has witnessed several large crashes. But, the FTSE 100 index is setting higher highs with every rebound and is currently hovering around the 7,500-mark. I see a nice upward trajectory despite recession warnings. And big global investors are better prepared to ride volatile markets than they were two years ago.

All this has put me on the lookout for some outstanding UK shares to buy on their way up. With £1,000 to invest in June, here are two companies I have identified for my portfolio showing signs of explosive growth over the next decade. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Top UK share to buy in the energy sector

Multinational energy firm SSE (LSE:SSE) has been on a solid run in the market. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewable energy sources in the EU have gained significant prominence. And the SSE share price has jumped nearly 20% since. One-year returns stand at 16.8% and the share has gone up nearly 10% in 2022 alone.

After the recently released results, I think this UK share looks very attractive. For the financial year 2021-22 (ended 31 March 2022), the company recorded a 23% jump to £1.16bn in pre-tax profits from the year before. This jump allowed the board to roll out a £12.5bn investment plan to grow offshore wind assets by 2026.

SSE’s full-year dividend stands at 85.6p per share, which brings the current yield to 4.7%. And given the growing retail price of energy, the board expects a 5% year-on-year dividend until 2026.

While these are great indicators of financial strength, there are a few concerns to address as well. The company has a net debt of £8.59bn, which could affect future revenue. Also, given the increased interest in the field, better alternatives could become prominent over the next decade, which could force a restructure. 

However, the energy sector is growing fast. And SSE’s impressive recent financials and above-average yield makes it one of the top UK shares to buy right now for my long-term growth portfolio. I’d be tempted to make a £1,000 investment if the share price falls below 1,750p in June.

Global consumer goods giant

Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is a fast-moving consumer goods company present in over 100 countries with 400 popular brands in its portfolio.

With a turnover of over €1bn in 2021, the company retained a lot of the customers it gained during the pandemic-driven hygiene products boom. Customer surveys show that the demand for anti-bacterial cleaning products will remain high across the next decade. The average consumer cares a lot more about personal hygiene after the pandemic, which is great news for Unilever. 

Its significant debt of €25.5bn is a concern. And given the inflationary pressure in the UK right now, profit margins could take a hit affecting future revenue. But I think the company has a robust supply chain, product demand and pricing power to overcome this. And given the current volatile market conditions, I think my portfolio is screaming for a fundamentally strong company with a global presence right now. If Unilever’s share price falls below 3,500p, I would happily make a £1,000 investment this year.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Sixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ investment trusts to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Investment trusts are a great way to diversify, while seeking specific strategies. Here's a way to narrow down the choice.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to target £300 a month with a 3-step passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Could this simple passive income plan help our writer hit his monthly target for extra pocket money? He explains how…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price surged 64% last year – here’s what I’m doing now

| Andrew Woods

Higher metal prices have resulted in a surging Glencore share price - so is it time to load up on…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

With IAG down 36%, is it time to buy more shares?

| Andrew Woods

Demand for international travel is quickly recovering, so I want to know if I should buy more IAG shares in…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

New to investing? Why I’d invest £3,016 in UK shares today

| Royston Wild

Investing in UK shares has long proven to be a great way to make wealth. Here's why I plan to…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 dividend shares could perform strongly even as economic conditions worsen. Here's why I'd load up…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying stocks! Is it time to be fearful or greedy?

| Charlie Carman

Warren Buffett is spending big in the US stock market downturn. Our writer explores what he can learn from the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is Scottish Mortgage now a bargain?

| Nathan Marks

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price has halved in a little over six months. Does it now represent value…

Read more »