Home » Investing Articles » Is Alphabet stock about to rally?

Is Alphabet stock about to rally?

The Alphabet stock is down 20% this year. But with a stock split coming up and promising new features, its share price may be about to rally.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alphabet continues to innovate its product and service offerings.
  • If Amazon's latest run up to its stock split is anything to go by, Alphabet shares may be in for a rally.
  • With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, the Alphabet stock looks extremely lucrative to me.

The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) share price is down 20% this year. Nonetheless, it has managed to outperform its index, the Nasdaq. With a number of groundbreaking features implemented to the Google search engine, and a 20-to-1 stock split coming up, the Alphabet share price could be about to rally.

Searching for direction

Alphabet is the market leader in the search engine and advertising field, by way of Google. Even so, it continues to innovate its product and service offerings. CEO Sundar Pichai introduced a multisearch feature at the company’s latest annual general meeting (AGM). The feature gives users the ability to search with images and text simultaneously. Additionally, Alphabet incorporated scene exploration into Google, which gathers insights about multiple objects within images, with local information for search being added as well. For example, this allows users to search for a product in the area.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Not only do these new features generate a much better experience, but it also allows for a better connection to form between users and merchants. As a result, this should improve advertising revenue for Alphabet.

Split coming up

At Alphabet’s latest AGM, shareholders finally approved the 20-to-1 stock split. The split doesn’t change the company’s financial position, but it does encourage an increase in trading volume. This makes the stock more accessible to investors, as its current $2,200 price tag makes the stock look expensive.

A cheaper-looking stock also makes Alphabet more lucrative to institutions and investors. One of these is Warren Buffett, who has made no secret of his regret at not buying Alphabet stock. Perhaps this could be an opportunity for the Oracle of Omaha to purchase a position in one of the world’s biggest companies.

Moreover, the reduced price tag will most probably get the tech stock into the Dow Jones index. This would result in a large volume of institutional buying, thus increasing the Alphabet share price. In the past, stock splits at big companies have often been preceded by rallies leading up to the split. So, if Amazon‘s latest run up to its stock split is anything to go by, Alphabet shares may be in for a rally.

Growth rally

While Alphabet narrowly missed earnings expectations in its Q1 results, this was down to an increase in R&D spend. This was shown in the company’s AGM, as improvements made in Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Cloud, Google Workspace and other bets were on display. Therefore, I expect these improvements to have a positive impact on usability and future revenue.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, the Alphabet stock looks extremely lucrative to me. A market leader with healthy growth prospects and a flawless balance sheet are perfect traits I look for in a company whenever I invest.

It’s also worth mentioning that Alphabet has an excellent record of having a high return on capital employed. This gives me plenty of confidence as an investor. As such, with its share price at a 1-year low, I’ll be looking to buy more Alphabet shares for my portfolio.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

John Choong owns shares of Alphabet (Class A Shares) at the time of writing. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Alan Oscroft

My investment in Lloyds shares hasn't made me rich yet. But with the share price hammered, is my money set…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

My top 6 stock picks for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend-paying stocks provide me with passive income and a useful revenue sources. Here are my top picks.

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

The AO World share price has crashed 70%. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The AO World share price has tumbled 70% in a year. Our writer considers whether it is now a bargain…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Four 7%+ yielding dividend shares I’d buy in June

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some dividend shares he would consider buying for his portfolio this month, each offering a juicy yield.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to get rich buying penny shares… or lose money trying!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares, those priced at less than 100p, have been popular with investors for years. Are they really such a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in income stocks to build wealth and retire early!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm using income stocks to grow my portfolio for the long run. So, here's what I'm doing to build wealth…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Could I really double my money with these 2 growth stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have taken big hits in 2022. These two shares are no exception, but I think both have considerable…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock with a huge 25% dividend yield! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 250 dividend stock offers investors the top yield in the index. Our writer explores whether it would make…

Read more »