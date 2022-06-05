Home » Investing Articles » The IAG share price is down 15%. Should I buy?

The IAG share price is down 15%. Should I buy?

The IAG share price is down 15% this year. With travel making a comeback as Covid restrictions wind down, are IAG shares a bargain?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young couple going for holidays with colorful suitcases

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The IAG share price has stalled since it reported a positive set of Q1 results.
  • The negative sentiment surrounding IAG shares can be attributed to workers carrying out a ballot over a potential pay strike.
  • The conglomerate's balance sheet still remains undesirable and could be a huge risk to invest in.

Despite a positive Q1 trading update, the IAG (LSE: IAG) share price is down 15% this year. With tourism making a comeback this summer, the current International Consolidated Airlines Group share price may seem like a bargain. However, there’s more than meets the eye.

Up and away?

I would have expected the IAG share price to lift off after it reported a generally positive set of Q1 results last month. The group managed to recover a substantial amount of its losses to €731m from €1.1bn a year ago. Total revenue before exceptional items was up by a whopping 485% year on year (Y/Y).

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In addition to that, total passenger numbers saw an increase to 14.4m, alongside a 72% load factor (A measure of how full a plane is). Most importantly, IAG expects its operating results to be profitable from Q2 onwards, which is great news for investors. So, why’s the stock stalling then?

AirlineBritish AirwaysIberiaAer LingusVuelingLevel
Passenger numbers (‘000s)5,2943,8461,1494,03454
Percentage36.8%26.8%8.0%28.0%0.4%
Source: IAG Q1 2022 Traffic Stats

Sky’s not the limit

The negative sentiment surrounding IAG shares can be attributed to passengers being warned of major delays this week. Workers are carrying out a ballot over a potential pay strike. Check-in staff at Heathrow airport said that the company has refused to reverse a 10% pay cut imposed on them during the pandemic. Meanwhile, management pay has been restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Trade Unite, the trade union representing these staff disclosed that the industrial action ballot covers around 500 staff, and is expected to close on 27 June. An unfavourable settlement would most probably lead to strikes in July, which is IAG’s busiest period of the year. With a bottleneck of queues already building up outside several UK airports, this could very well hinder IAG’s route to profitability in the short to medium-term.

To make matters worse, the group is also facing shareholder pressure over a decision to decrease CEO Luis Gallego’s share compensation. IAG’s annual general meeting is fast approaching, and shareholders are not very keen on awarding its chief executive after the company posted enormous losses during the pandemic.

Flying blind

Nonetheless, do the positive figures from the group’s Q1 report make IAG shares investible for me? I think not. The conglomerate’s balance sheet still remains undesirable, as its staggering amount of debt is not well covered by operating cash flow. Despite IAG reducing its debt levels by 0.6% last quarter, a potential slowdown in customers may undo its recovery.

I expect travel tailwinds to slow down in the coming quarters as economic headwinds start to take shape. Inflation in April came in at 9%, and with further interest rate hikes expected, I am doubtful that passenger numbers will continue recovering at the same pace.

Although the lifting of lockdowns in China should see passenger numbers rise in Asia, oil prices have also risen. Oil is now hovering around $120 per barrel and will definitely have a negative impact on IAG’s bottom line. This sparks fresh concerns as to whether the company’s guidance of achieving operating profitability by Q2 is still a realistic possibility. As such, I will not be looking to invest in the IAG shares. Instead, I’ll be looking to purchase other shares that could benefit my portfolio with more financial security.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to soar?

| Royston Wild

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust's share price has been a target for value lovers recently. Could the battered FTSE 100 business…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Is there Jubilee cheer for the Royal Mail share price?

| Michelle Freeman

With the falling Royal Mail share price meaning the stock is likely to lose its FTSE 100 spot, are there…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

A cheap growth stock I’d buy with my last £10,000!

| Royston Wild

I think this cheap UK stock is a great way to make money from the digital revolution. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £10 a week

| Harshil Patel

Reliable dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer explores how he’d plan to do so…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These 6 FTSE 100 shares slid last week. Which would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE 100 shares lost 6% to 12% of their value over the past week. But I like the look…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 100 share hedge against inflation?

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant at 9%, bringing share prices down. So, can this FTSE 100 hedge against the cost…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

These 3 new shocks have slammed Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a sudden 9.2% slump on Friday, Tesla stock has crashed by a third in 2022. What caused this latest…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy to own to 2032!

| Royston Wild

Searching for penny stocks can often lead one to find the hottest growth shares. Here are three I think could…

Read more »