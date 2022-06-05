Home » Investing Articles » Is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to soar?

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to soar?

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s share price has been a target for value lovers recently. Could the battered FTSE 100 business be about to stage a robust recovery?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

2022 has been a miserable time for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s (LSE: SMT) share price. The technology-focussed fund has dropped 41% since the start of the year as fears over economic growth have mounted.

However, in more recent days, it has risen in value as light bouts of dip-buying have emerged. Could this be the start of a prolonged recovery in Scottish Mortgage’s share price?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Tough times for tech stocks

Scottish Mortgage’s share price slump has come amid a broader fall in US tech stocks. The Nasdaq index plummeted 13.3% in April — the biggest monthly fall since the 2008 financial crisis — and continued to fall in May as risk aversion has reigned supreme.

A series of earnings misses, gloomy forecasts and profit warnings have shaken faith in the tech sector hard. Firms as diverse as exercise equipment maker Peleton, streaming giant Netflix, social media titan Meta and (more recently) Snapchat owner Snap have all sent investors packing with some chilly trading statements.

Tech stocks aren’t alone in posting disappointing results and scary forecasts either. Many sectors and industries have been badly damaged by the broader economic cooldown. But tech stocks have fallen particularly hard owing to their elevated valuations.

Signs of anything other than rampant profits growth often leaves expensive shares in danger of heavy share price reversals.

Trading below NAV

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s Top 10 Holdings

Company% Of Fund
Moderna6.5%
ASML6.4%
Illumina6.3%
Tesla6.2%
Tencent4.9%
Meituan3%
NVIDIA2.7%
Amazon2.6%
Alibaba2.6%
Kering2.4%
TOTAL43.8%
Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

It’s no shock then that the falling value of global tech stocks has pulled Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust lower. As the table above shows, the FTSE 100 company is heavily geared towards the technology sector.

However, the share price fall now leaves the company trading lower than its net asset value (NAV). At 795.6p per share, the trust trades at a 7.7% discount to the value of the underlying assets.

This discount explains in part why bargain hunters have been buying back into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust recently. It certainly looks attractive given some of the holdings it has. And it’s prompted me to give the business a close look.

3 key things to consider

The big question, as always, is whether the FTSE 100 firm can continue to recover. And I have concerns over where Scottish Mortgage’s share price will head next.

The implications of soaring global inflation is the chief reason I’m avoiding the trust today. Rocketing inflation is sapping retail activity and consumer confidence in the US slipped to three-month lows in May.

Soaring prices mean too that central banks like the Federal Reserve could continue to aggressively hike rates. This could choke off retail spending still further and prompt further waves of poor share-price-hitting trading updates from the tech industry.

Finally, resurgent Covid-19 cases in China and the US is another reason why I’m reluctant to invest in Scottish Mortgage. This poses the twin danger of sapping consumer spending still further and worsening supply chain issues for tech stocks.

I could be wrong and the stock could continue its earlier outperformance. But it’s my opinion that the share price could fall further in the current climate. Therefore, I’d much rather buy other UK shares today.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding, Amazon, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young couple going for holidays with colorful suitcases
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is down 15%. Should I buy?

| John Choong

The IAG share price is down 15% this year. With travel making a comeback as Covid restrictions wind down, should…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Is there Jubilee cheer for the Royal Mail share price?

| Michelle Freeman

With the falling Royal Mail share price meaning the stock is likely to lose its FTSE 100 spot, are there…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

A cheap growth stock I’d buy with my last £10,000!

| Royston Wild

I think this cheap UK stock is a great way to make money from the digital revolution. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £10 a week

| Harshil Patel

Reliable dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer explores how he’d plan to do so…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These 6 FTSE 100 shares slid last week. Which would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE 100 shares lost 6% to 12% of their value over the past week. But I like the look…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 100 share hedge against inflation?

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant at 9%, bringing share prices down. So, can this FTSE 100 hedge against the cost…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

These 3 new shocks have slammed Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a sudden 9.2% slump on Friday, Tesla stock has crashed by a third in 2022. What caused this latest…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy to own to 2032!

| Royston Wild

Searching for penny stocks can often lead one to find the hottest growth shares. Here are three I think could…

Read more »