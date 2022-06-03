Home » Investing Articles » How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

Jon Smith explains how he’s aiming to double his money by using dividend stocks to reap passive income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks provide me with a conventional way of generating income from my investments. By owning a certain stock, I’m eligible to receive a cut of earnings that are distributed as dividends. I can then decide to reinvest that money back in the stock, or enjoy spending it. With my aim of trying to turn my £2k investment into £4k, I’m following these steps.

Setting my timings

To begin with, I need to set myself a timeframe to achieve this goal. Naturally, I want this to be as soon as possible, but there are some obvious constraints. For example, there isn’t a dividend stock that has a yield of 100%. If there was, I could invest my £2k, receive a dividend of £2k within the next year and pat myself on the back.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Currently, the average FTSE 100 dividend yield is 3.64%. So using the assumption that I invest my money to achieve this blended yield, it’ll take me multiple years to reach my goal. It’ll take me 19 years to be specific.

Fortunately, I can tweak a few things in order to speed up the process, which I’ll get to in a minute. But the main point here is having a realistic expectation that good things do take time!

Ramping up my potential

One easy way that I can speed up my process of reaching £4k is to invest more money at some point in the future. For example, if there’s a dividend stock I own that increases the dividend per share next year, I could invest more. In this way, I’ll have a bigger stake in the company, meaning my dividend payment will be higher.

However, this wouldn’t mean that I’ve turned £2k into £4k. If I invest another £1k, then I’ll only be turning £3k into £4k.

So my other option is to increase the dividend yield that I target for top dividend stocks. I can find options in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 with yields in the 8%-11% range. It’s not just one or two companies either, so I can build a portfolio of several stocks while achieving this yield.

If I target a 9% yield, the timeframe for reaching my goal reduces significantly. In eight years, I’ll be able to have an investment pot of £4k, after reinvesting all my dividends along the way.

Points to remember

Investing in dividend stocks can be lucrative. The above example would mean that I’d easily outstrip the interest I could earn from leaving my money in a Cash ISA. However, it does come with higher risks.

Dividend stocks don’t offer me guaranteed income. It all depends on how the business performs in years to come. If it has a bad year, no dividend may be paid at all. Further, my investment fluctuates with the share price. If it falls, I have to take this into account when totaling my overall profit or loss.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Jon Smith and the Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to target a passive income of 7% per year

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why market volatility is helping him to boost the passive income from his portfolio and reveals five…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

There are multiple beaten-down UK shares at the moment. Here are two that look particularly cheap right now.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Investing through market volatility. How to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs

| Andrew Mackie

Navigating market volatility isn’t as daunting as it looks. This Fool outlines his strategy for coping with bouts of turbulence.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares

| Stuart Blair

Although the FTSE 100 has outperformed other global indexes, there are still several bargains in its ranks. Here are two…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I fear for Lloyds’ share price

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains quite volatile as bargain hunters pile in and the bears pull out. Here's why I…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievable value at 87p?

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares are trading in penny stock territory, but our writer thinks there could be value on offer for me…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Superdry, Foxtons, Big Technologies

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest director dealings from three FTSE…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5%+ yields! Which FTSE 100 dividend stock should I buy this June?

| Royston Wild

I think now is a great time to go shopping for UK income shares. These two FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »