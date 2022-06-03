Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievable value at 87p?

Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievable value at 87p?

Rolls-Royce shares are trading in penny stock territory, but our writer thinks there could be value on offer for me at these levels.

Latest posts by Dan Appleby, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have really not been performing well of late, so much so that the share price is now in penny stock territory.

In fact, the shares are down 20% over one year, a considerable underperformance against the FTSE 100 that’s up 7% over this time. The share price chart shows a downward spiral since October last year.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I see a number of reasons to be concerned. Any further weakness in the airline industry will have a knock-on impact at Rolls-Royce’s engines business. And we could be looking at a recession later this year, so the market could be pricing this into the shares. China’s continued Covid-related lockdowns don’t help either.

But I’m going to dig a bit deeper first and then decide if there’s good value for me here.

Rolls-Royce’s investment case

It’s worth recognising that Rolls-Royce has a diverse business model. So, although the company’s Civil Aerospace division has suffered because of travel restrictions over the pandemic, Defence and Power Systems remained profitable.

Defence has a strong order backlog, and governments are increasing defence budgets at present. This should support Rolls-Royce’s business, at least in the near term.

Power Systems has also seen very strong order intake recently. I think the drive towards sustainable energy generation and electrification are growth catalysts for this division. Rolls-Royce has had its engines using sustainable fuels already approved for use, and hydrogen-based engine development is ongoing. Sounds promising.

Looking further ahead, Rolls-Royce could get a real boost from the UK’s nuclear energy plans. It will begin manufacture of small modular reactors to offer alternative solutions to fossil fuel-based energy generation.

Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievably cheap?

Analysts are expecting pre-tax profit to grow almost 28% in 2022, to £240m. This would mean the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 21. I don’t consider this exactly cheap.

But I’d want to buy and hold the shares over the long term. Therefore, I’m looking further out to see what Rolls-Royce is expected to earn from 2023 onwards.

This is where Rolls-Royce shares begin to look like an attractive buy. In 2023 the company’s free cash flow (the spare cash used to pay for things like dividends) is expected to be £657m. Free cash flow is expected to grow to an even bigger £890m in 2024.

On today’s share price of 87p, the free cash flow yield in 2024 is a huge 12%. This does look like unbelievable value to me.

Having said this, Rolls-Royce shares still come with risk. There’s almost £7.5bn in debt on the balance sheet, which could be problematic if interest rates continue to rise. And any continued weakness in the aviation market will drag on the company’s profitability.

But taking everything into account, I think the 87p share price represents a good entry point into Rolls-Royce shares. The risks appear to be fully priced in, and if the company can generate the free cash flow that analysts expect, there could be unbelievable value here too. I’d buy.

But I'm not just looking at Rolls-Royce today...

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Dan Appleby has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to target a passive income of 7% per year

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why market volatility is helping him to boost the passive income from his portfolio and reveals five…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's aiming to double his money by using dividend stocks to reap passive income.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

There are multiple beaten-down UK shares at the moment. Here are two that look particularly cheap right now.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Investing through market volatility. How to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs

| Andrew Mackie

Navigating market volatility isn’t as daunting as it looks. This Fool outlines his strategy for coping with bouts of turbulence.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares

| Stuart Blair

Although the FTSE 100 has outperformed other global indexes, there are still several bargains in its ranks. Here are two…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I fear for Lloyds’ share price

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains quite volatile as bargain hunters pile in and the bears pull out. Here's why I…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Superdry, Foxtons, Big Technologies

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest director dealings from three FTSE…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5%+ yields! Which FTSE 100 dividend stock should I buy this June?

| Royston Wild

I think now is a great time to go shopping for UK income shares. These two FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »