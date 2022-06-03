Home » Investing Articles » 5%+ yields! Which FTSE 100 dividend stock should I buy this June?

5%+ yields! Which FTSE 100 dividend stock should I buy this June?

I think now is a great time to go shopping for UK income shares. These two FTSE 100 dividend stocks have rocketed in value recently. Should I buy them today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy this month. Which of these popular income stocks should I load up on today?

British American Tobacco

What it does: A global tobacco manufacturer with a large focus on The Americas.
Price: £34.50 per share
Dividend yield: 6.3%

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Tobacco stocks like British American Tobacco have historically been popular investments in tough times like these. The addictive nature of their products provided stable revenues at all points of the economic cycle.

These qualities explain why BATS’ share price has soared more recently. However, they’re not enough to encourage me to buy the FTSE 100 tobacco titan for my portfolio.

Despite its recent resurgence, British American Tobacco’s share price has slumped almost 40% over the past five years. This reflects the increasing threat regulators pose to the company’s traditional combustible products and, more recently, its next-generation heated tobacco and vaping products.

Restrictions governing the sale, usage and marketing of tobacco products continue to come down the pipe (no pun intended) at alarming speed. The problem for BATS is a global one too. And the latest worry for Big Tobacco comes from the UK following a review by health secretary Sajid Javid.

According to The Telegraph, the review has championed plans to raise the legal smoking age to 21 from 18. It has also suggested slapping extra taxes on tobacco companies’ earnings.

I don’t care about British American Tobacco’s big dividend yield or its low valuation (today, the business trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 10 times). I think the long-term dangers facing the business far outweigh the possible benefits. It’s why I decided to sell my shares in Imperial Brands several years back.

SSE

What it does: A UK electricity generator with a growing renewable energy operations.
Price: £17.65 per share
Dividend yield: 5.3%

I’d rather buy renewable energy stock SSE (LSE: SSE) for my shares portfolio today. That’s even though its dividend yield sits some way below British America Tobacco’s.

I would also buy SSE despite the fact it also faces a growing threat from the UK government. Last week, chancellor Rishi Sunak said that electricity generators like this could also be pulled into paying larger taxes in response to the cost-of-living crisis. This could take a big bite out of company profits.

Demand for low-carbon energy is rising sharply as legislators get tough to address the climate crisis. It’s a sector in which SSE is rapidly increasing investment in plans that could deliver excellent profits growth over the long haul.

SSE plans to bolster renewable energy output fivefold up to the end of the decade, to a whopping 50TWh of renewable electricity from its portfolio each year by 2030.

I’ve bulked up my own exposure to the renewables energy sector by buying shares in The Renewables Infrastructure Group in recent weeks. And FTSE 100 dividend stock SSE is another great way for me to latch onto the green energy boom.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to target a passive income of 7% per year

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why market volatility is helping him to boost the passive income from his portfolio and reveals five…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's aiming to double his money by using dividend stocks to reap passive income.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

There are multiple beaten-down UK shares at the moment. Here are two that look particularly cheap right now.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Investing through market volatility. How to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs

| Andrew Mackie

Navigating market volatility isn’t as daunting as it looks. This Fool outlines his strategy for coping with bouts of turbulence.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares

| Stuart Blair

Although the FTSE 100 has outperformed other global indexes, there are still several bargains in its ranks. Here are two…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I fear for Lloyds’ share price

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains quite volatile as bargain hunters pile in and the bears pull out. Here's why I…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievable value at 87p?

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares are trading in penny stock territory, but our writer thinks there could be value on offer for me…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Superdry, Foxtons, Big Technologies

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest director dealings from three FTSE…

Read more »