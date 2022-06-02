Home » Investing Articles » These 2 cheap shares crashed in May. I’d buy both!

These 2 cheap shares crashed in May. I’d buy both!

These two FTSE 100 stocks both plunged in May, delivering double-digit losses for shareholders. But I see both cheap shares as bargains after recent falls.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter

Image source: Getty Images

In a tumultuous month for global stock markets, May turned out to be a real roller coaster. Earlier in May, even cheap shares dived as the US market swooned. And yet by the end of the month, when the dust cleared, stock prices were largely unchanged.

For the record, the US S&P 500 index actually gained 0.22 points (0.01%) from 29 April to 31 May, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index lost 2.1% of its value during May. And in the relative calm of the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index actually rose by 0.8% last month. And it’s within the Footsie that I’ve been concentrating my search for cheap shares this calendar year.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The Footsie’s risers and fallers over one month

Though the FTSE 100 rose by over 0.8% in May, most of its constituent shares lost value over the past month. Of 100 Footsie stocks, 41 rose, with gains ranging from 14.7% to 0.1%, with the average rise being 4.9%. Meanwhile, 59 shares lost ground over 30 days, with losses ranging from 0.4% to a hefty 24.9%, for an average decline of 8.3%. And it’s among these losers and laggards that I’ve been hunting for cheap shares that I don’t yet own. Here are two I’d buy.

These two slumped shares look cheap to me

Close to the very bottom of the FTSE 100’s biggest losers over the past month lie these two beaten-down stocks. After recent slides in their share prices, I see these two shares as too cheap right now:

Company#98: B&M European
Value Retail		#99: Aviva
SectorRetailFinancial
Share price383.7p428.7p
12-month change-31.6%-21.1%
Market value£3.8bn£12.0bn
Price/earnings ratio9.151.5
Earnings yield11.0%1.9%
Dividend yield4.3%6.8%
Dividend cover2.50.3

The first of my two cheap shares is B&M European Value Retail, a variety discounter operating over 700 UK stores. Its shares plunged almost 15% on Tuesday, following disappointing full-year preliminary results that revealed falling revenues, profits and earnings per share. Once viewed as a great growth stock, B&M now resembles a value share to me.

Granted, B&M’s financial performance will take a knock in 2022, hurt by red-hot inflation. Even so, its dividend yield of 4.3% a year is covered 2.5 times by 2020-21’s earnings. Even if 2022-23’s results are weaker, this cash yield looks fairly solid to me. And that’s why I’d buy B&M’s cheap shares today — while hoping that 2022’s weakness is a mere blip.

The second of my cheap shares is another household name: insurer and asset manager Aviva. What draws me to Aviva stock is its market-thrashing dividend yield of 6.8% a year. The FTSE 100 index has a cash yield of under 4% a year, putting Aviva shares among the top FTSE 100 stocks for yield. However, this cash outflow isn’t covered by last full-year earnings. That said, earnings are set to rebound this year to comfortably cover the next round of cash payouts.

There’s much for an investor like me to worry about, of course. We have war in Ukraine, soaring inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and Covid-19. Yet I still believe that buying cheap shares in solid companies will produce decent returns for me in the long run!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to face the next downturn

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a turbulent May for shares, the CEO of America's biggest bank warns of a coming "economic hurricane". I think…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks to buy today!

| Royston Wild

I think these top-class dividend stocks could be too cheap to miss following recent market volatility. Here's why I'd buy…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

At 45p, are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Lloyds shares look incredibly cheap at 45p. I am looking at Lloyds purely as an income play and think it…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is now the right time to buy UK shares?

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he’s buying UK shares and isn’t worrying too much about scary news headlines.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 steps to passive income starting with £10 a day

| Dan Appleby, CFA

One of my investing goals is to build up a passive income stream, and dividend shares can be a great…

Read more »

Traffic Sign for U-turn
Investing Articles

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price be about to turn around?

| John Choong

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 35% this year. With US inflation seen to be peaking, things may be…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks to buy in June!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the greatest UK growth stocks to buy as the summer comes into view. Here are two I…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price ready to take off?

| Finlay Blair

The Rolls-Royce share price is still down despite positive news. Finlay Blair considers whether to add the shares to his…

Read more »