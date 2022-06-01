Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Shell shares, or am I too late?

Should I buy Shell shares, or am I too late?

Shell shares have been on a steep upward track this year with the oil price soaring. But is it too late to buy Shell stock?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares are up 76% over the past year. That’s remarkable when we consider the narrative during the pandemic when people wondered whether there was any value in hydrocarbon stocks.

But with the oil price surging in 2022, Shell and its peers have turned huge profits. Shell’s first-quarter profits were its highest on record. In turn, the share price has skyrocketed from 1,400p per share a year ago, to around 2,360p right now.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

So, should I buy Shell stock or am I too late?

Recent performance

In May, Shell reported record first-quarter profits. Adjusted earnings rose 43% from the previous quarter to $9.13bn, beating average analyst forecasts of $8.67bn. Q1 earnings were nearly 300% greater than the $3.13bn reported a year earlier.

Shell also reported a 81% increase in cash flow from operating activities, reaching $14.8bn.

Soaring revenues were driven by an increase in the oil price which has been inflated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions levied on Moscow and Russian businesses. Brent crude hit $124 a barrel on Tuesday — the highest for three months.

Prospects

Firstly, Shell will be hit by a windfall tax relating to its huge Q1 profits, as will other energy firms. Shell said that the Chancellor’s tax “creates uncertainty about the investment climate for North Sea oil and gas for the coming years“.

The windfall tax will remain in place until “normal” conditions in the energy market return or until the end of December 2025.

In all honesty, I’m not sure how this will impact Shell’s operations. Some analysts have suggested it will be a sizeable hit, others have claimed that oil companies can frontload their investment plans to offset the windfall tax.

Shell’s current level of profitability is also dependent on oil prices remaining high. Oil dipped today and most analysts think it will remain just above $100 this year.

But there’s lots of factors at play here. There has been speculation that OPEC may eject Russia from its production calculations, therefore allowing OPEC members to increase their production. However, it’s not clear how much spare capacity there is within OPEC.

I also anticipate China will introduce more lockdowns this year as Beijing attempts to tackle Covid. If we see severe and prolonged lockdowns, this could negatively impact demand for oil.

There’s also some negative forecasts for economic growth in the West. That won’t be good for oil demand.

Should I buy Shell?

So, will I buy Shell stock? Despite the record quarter, no.

Firstly, I think we’re going to see some downward movement in the Shell share price in the coming weeks but that will probably depend on the outcome of the OPEC meeting in Vienna tomorrow.

Looking further ahead, I see China’s zero-Covid policy and negative economic forecasts in the West dragging the oil price down. As a result, I don’t see Shell going higher and I won’t be adding this stock to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why the Scottish Mortgage share price fell 11% in May

| Alan Oscroft

With tech stocks plummeting, the Scottish Mortgage share price fell further in May. Is it time to buy while it's…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a buy now?

| John Choong

Inflation continues to hit consumer spending. As such, the Tesco share price is down 10% this year. So, should I…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share is up 25%. Should I buy now?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 share has surged after upgrading growth forecasts for the year ahead. Are the shares still cheap?

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

At 70p, are shares in this FTSE 100 stock a bargain worth buying right now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

ITV’s current share price of 70p is a multi-year low. Henry Adefope assesses whether this FTSE 100 stock is a…

Read more »

Plane on runway
Investing Articles

At 88p, is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares haven't been kind to investors over the last year. But at 88p, surely the only way is up?

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 growing dividend stocks I’m buying now for passive income

| George Theodosi

With deteriorating UK consumer confidence and further economic warnings from the BofE, here are two growing dividend stocks I'm adding…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why the Woodbois share price soared and fell in May

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price climbed to a year's high in May, before falling back. What was behind the month's ups…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock, or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock is up an incredible 36% over the past three weeks. So will the growth continue as China's economy…

Read more »