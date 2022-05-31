Home » Investing Articles » 5 passive income shares to buy with £5,000 today

5 passive income shares to buy with £5,000 today

What’s the best way to start a passive income portfolio today? Here are five shares I think investors should consider.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Happy couple being attended by office worker at office

Image source: Getty Images

Building a passive income portfolio isn’t only about snagging the biggest dividend yields we can find. No, I think it’s important to build in some well-balanced diversification. And not all income has to come from dividends anyway.

Here are five stock market investments I rate as top long-term passive income buys. I’d happily split £5,000 among them right now.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

#1: Aviva

The Aviva dividend has been erratic in recent years, but the 2021 payment yielded 5.4% and was well covered by earnings. Analysts are forecasting rises for the next two years too.

I’m looking at a leaner and more efficient company these days. Aviva was seen as bloated for years, but I think it’s come through its restructuring well. And I remain convinced that a conservatively-managed company in the insurance sector can make a very good long-term investment.

The current economic outlook presents the biggest risk, to all financials stocks. But I’m holding for the long term.

#2: Unilever

I own Unilever for dependability. The yield stands at around 4%, which isn’t bad, but not up with the 10%-plus that some FTSE 100 shares are offering.

The Unilever dividend has dipped occasionally. But over 20 years or so, it’s been strongly progressive, which I value more than a one-off big yield.

Unilever is up against a toughening retail environment, so there’s a chance of a couple of years of weaker dividends. But with Unilever’s range of consumer essentials, I see long-term resilience.

#3: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway has never paid a dividend. It’s run by ace investor Warren Buffett, who certainly knows about cash flow, income, and good value.

Since he took charge in 1965, Berkshire has generate an average total annual return of 20% per year. While I’m building up a long-term income portfolio, I reinvest my dividends every year anyway. So why not let Buffett do it for me?

It just might take slightly more effort to eventually draw down passive income, by selling a few shares at regular intervals.

#4: A housebuilder

I would always keep a UK housebuilder in my passive income portfolio. I currently hold Persimmon, but I also like Taylor Wimpey, and most of the sector.

Dividends can be erratic occasionally, with profits closely tied to the property market. But somewhere to live is a key human essential, and there will always be demand.

When housebuilder shares fall, as they inevitably will some years, I reckon that’s time to top up, and lock in some bigger, effective long-term dividend yields.

#5: An investment trust

I own City of London Investment Trust, but other income trusts that have raised their dividends for the past 20 years also look good. City of London has managed it for 55 years. Murray Income isn’t far behind, at 48 years. And Merchants Trust is there on 40 years.

Investment Trusts have one key advantage for me. They can retain earnings in better years to maintain their dividends during leaner times. That makes them great for drawing down regular income. As I get closer to retirement, I expect to transfer more of my funds to investment trusts.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva, City of London Inv Trust, Persimmon, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

2 reasons not to buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares ticked upwards last week following a long decline. But I'm still not buying.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA today for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

With an eye on dividend income, here's how our writer would approach investing £20,000 in his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Should I be buying BT shares today?

| Charlie Keough

BT shares have had a strong start to the year. Here, Charlie Keough looks at whether now's a good time…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

NIO stock is down 50%! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

After its rise in 2020, NIO stock is down 50% year-to-date, in this article this Fool assesses whether now's the…

Read more »

Streets of terraced houses from above
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy for a juicy 10.5% yield!

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have the second-highest dividend yield in the FTSE 100 index. Is now the time to buy this bumper…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

Tesco shares are down 11%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Tesco shares have sunk over 11% year-to-date, currently sitting at 259p. Dylan Hood takes a look to see if now…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 juicy penny stocks with growth potential to buy now!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite penny stocks that he believes could be set for a move higher.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing Articles

I’d buy the dip in these quality growth shares

| Paul Summers

This Fool is hunting for top growth shares to buy during this period of temporary market weakness. And he thinks…

Read more »