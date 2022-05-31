Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons not to buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

2 reasons not to buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

Scottish Mortgage shares ticked upwards last week following a long decline. But I’m still not buying.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares have fallen 32% over the last 12 months. The downward trajectory is even more pronounced over the last six-to-eight months. 

Scottish Mortgage is a FTSE 100-listed fund that focuses on growth and tech stocks. It has significant exposure to American, Chinese and unlisted shares. In recent years had been one of the most successful funds around. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The stock ticked upwards last week, and this maybe mark the end of its downward track. Growth stocks have lost a lot of value and in comparison to six months ago, they do look cheap. China is also relaxing its Covid measures and there’s certainly plenty of growth potential in Chinese stocks, which have underperformed over the last year.

But while the stock might look more attractive after its fall, I’m still not buying. Here are two reasons why!

Moderna

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Scottish Mortgage’s biggest holding. The vaccine-maker accounts for 6.25% of SMT’s portfolio.

I’m very concerned about Moderna’s future. Its Covid-19 vaccine is its only commercial product and its pipeline for non-Covid drugs and vaccines is pretty sparse. 

Firstly, as Covid becomes less virulent, I’m uncertain about vaccine usage. I think it’s unlikely that we’ll see the vaccines rolled out to entire populations again. Revenue from Covid-19 vaccines is expected to be $21bn in 2022, but this could fall to $2bn by 2024, according to some forecast

Secondly, while Moderna may have some lifesaving products in the pipeline, including vaccines against Zika and cancer, it may be a long time before they reach the market. It’s worth noting that the majority of products in development are related to Covid-19. 

Based on last year’s performance and the current share price, Moderna looks like good value. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of just four and a price-to-sales ratio of just 2.5. But with revenues and profits set to fall considerably, the forward metrics are much less attractive.

As such, I’m concerned that Moderna is Scottish Mortgage’s largest holding. 

Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is Scottish Mortgage’s fourth largest holding. The stock fell considerably in April, extending losses over the past six months. 

Despite the fall, the electric vehicle (EV) maker is still vastly overvalued, in my opinion. It has a P/E ratio of 102 and a P/S ratio of 12.2. Yes, other EV makers are not yet profitable, but I think Tesla’s dominant position in the market has been overstated. 

I also believe Tesla will come under increasing pressure from established car manufacturers. For example, Mercedes already has an impressive offer in the space. Meanwhile, brands like MG have much cheaper offerings.

Equally, I think there’s better value out there. Competitor NIO trades at much lower multiples and it has some potentially game-changing technology, including its capacity to replace empty batteries in a number of minutes. 

I won’t be buying

So I won’t be purchasing Scottish Mortgage stock. In addition to Moderna and Tesla, I’m unsure as to whether some of its other biggest holdings, including Tencent and Nvidia, represent good long-term prospects.

Nevertheless, there could be some short term growth here, especially as China relaxes Covid restrictions and Chinese stocks tick upwards.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in NIO. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA today for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

With an eye on dividend income, here's how our writer would approach investing £20,000 in his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Should I be buying BT shares today?

| Charlie Keough

BT shares have had a strong start to the year. Here, Charlie Keough looks at whether now's a good time…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

NIO stock is down 50%! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

After its rise in 2020, NIO stock is down 50% year-to-date, in this article this Fool assesses whether now's the…

Read more »

Streets of terraced houses from above
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy for a juicy 10.5% yield!

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have the second-highest dividend yield in the FTSE 100 index. Is now the time to buy this bumper…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

Tesco shares are down 11%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Tesco shares have sunk over 11% year-to-date, currently sitting at 259p. Dylan Hood takes a look to see if now…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 juicy penny stocks with growth potential to buy now!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite penny stocks that he believes could be set for a move higher.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing Articles

I’d buy the dip in these quality growth shares

| Paul Summers

This Fool is hunting for top growth shares to buy during this period of temporary market weakness. And he thinks…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

10.4% dividend yield!  Should I buy this sinking FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant income shares to buy. Here's a top dividend stock I'd buy following recent…

Read more »