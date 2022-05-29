Home » Investing Articles » 5 rules for investing in dividend stocks

5 rules for investing in dividend stocks

The reliable income provided by strong dividend stocks is attractive to many at the moment. Here are our author’s five rules for investing in dividend stocks.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are getting a lot of attention at the moment and it isn’t hard to see why. In a volatile market, receiving reliable steady payments can seem attractive.

I own some stocks in my portfolio that pay dividends. With that in mind, here are five rules that I try to stick to when I’m investing in dividend stocks.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Be wary of big yields

The first rule for me when I’m investing in stocks that pay dividends is to be wary of stocks with big dividend yields. I think that buying a quality business is more important than buying a stock with a big yield.

Take British American Tobacco as an example. The stock currently has a very attractive dividend yield of 6.1%, but the share price has declined by 36% over the past five years. 

While a 6% dividend is attractive, if it’s attached to a business that is struggling, then it’s unlikely to prove a winning investment for me.

Be patient

Accumulating wealth by receiving dividends takes time. Whether a company’s dividend yield is 2%, 4%, or 9%, I’m not going to be able to grow my wealth quickly by collecting dividends. 

That’s absolutely fine, but it means that it’s important that I’m prepared to stay invested for the long term in the companies I choose. So my second rule is to be patient when buying dividend stocks.

Stick to the basics

Buying dividend stocks is a lot like buying any other type of stock, in my view. It’s important to stick to businesses that I can understand and have a positive view of for the long term. 

My third rule when buying dividend stocks is therefore to stick to what I know. A good example of this is Starbucks. I can understand the company’s product, the advantage it has over its competitors, and how it might continue into the future.

Don’t overpay

As with any investment, it’s possible to pay too much for shares in a business. My fourth rule for buying dividend stocks is to avoid overpaying.

Importantly, a stock isn’t cheap just because it used to be more expensive. The Unilever share price has declined by around 13% since the start of the year, but even at these levels, it hasn’t yet reached a price that I think represents a good investment opportunity.

Focus on the long term

Relatedly, my final rule is to make sure that I’m evaluating the prospects of a business for the long term. At the moment, shares in Howden Joinery Group are down 27% since the beginning of the year as inflation and fears of recession are prominent.

However, I believe that over the next 10, 20, or 30 years, the business will do well. As a result, I think that Howden Joinery Group might make a good dividend stock investment for me at the moment.

Summary

When I’m investing in dividend stocks, I like to try – as much as possible – to think about them the way that I think about my other investments. That means being attentive to the underlying business, avoiding overpaying for stocks, and being patient as I wait for my investment plans to materialise.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Stephen Wright has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Howden Joinery Group, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 3 UK income shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June

| Harvey Jones

These three dirt-cheap UK dividend heroes would sit nicely inside my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Everybody’s worrying about a stock market crash. Why aren’t I?

| Harvey Jones

When the next stock market crash comes, I'll be buying shares rather than selling them.

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy FTSE 100 shares?

| Alan Oscroft

With economic conditions worsening, many people are understandably worried about investing in FTSE 100 shares right now.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer dividend stocks to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

Passive income has become crucial for investors to help beat inflation. Here are two dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Full length shot of a happy senior couple drinking coffee and spending time together at home
Investing Articles

3 simple steps for lifelong passive income with £150 a month

| Charlie Carman

Our writer outlines how he'd aim to earn passive income from the stock market by saving and investing less than…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

Top British stocks to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their 'best of British' stock picks for June, including shares in the electronics…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These 2 cheap shares dived last week. I’d buy 1 today

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although global stock markets rebounded hard this week, these two cheap shares were left behind in this surge. But I…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Down 40% in 2022, should I buy this 6.3% yield for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| George Theodosi

Royal Mail shares have sold off aggressively due to lower parcel volumes and higher-than-expected inflation. Time to add them to…

Read more »