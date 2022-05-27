Home » Investing Articles » What Warren Buffett’s wisdom and investing in stocks will teach you about life

What Warren Buffett’s wisdom and investing in stocks will teach you about life

Investing is a journey of self-discovery. So what will stocks and the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett teach you about life?

Latest posts by Luke Reddy (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

So you are new in the investing business and a Warren Buffett quote has just cropped up on your Twitter or Instagram feed – those platforms seem to know what you like better than you do after all.

Buffett – for many, the greatest value investor of all time – offers valuable investment lessons. But might he teach you about life as well as finance?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Who are you really?

Are you an optimist? A pessimist? Do you follow the crowd?

Warren Buffett’s mentor – Benjamin Graham – once said an “intelligent investor is a realist, who buys from pessimists and sells to optimists”.

Your desire to jump into the latest hot stock may not be beneficial. Through your urge you become the hopeful optimist. Is this where you want to be?

“Most people get interested in stocks when everyone else is,” Buffett said. “The time to get interested is when no one else is.”

Buffett consistently champions controlling one’s temperament. Can you control your greed, fears and ego?

“The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging,” Buffett said.

Easier said than done.

Know your own voice

One day you will – almost certainly – buy a stock off a tip or because of the words of others. It will – almost certainly – cost you money.

Warren Buffett demands an investor understands the business they are investing in. At 91, he still refuses to invest in areas he does not understand.

“Wall Street is the only place that people ride to in a Rolls Royce to get advice from those who take the subway,” Buffett once said.

Ignore the tips and the noise. In investing, as in life, you can form an opinion of your own. Market forecasts are just forecasts after all.

Buffett said: “In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.”

Do you have patience in an instant world?

If there is one magic ingredient in an investment journey, it is time.

Warren Buffett preaches the need to buy stocks that you would be comfortable holding forever. He monetised time and patience.

 “You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant,” he once said.

Our social media feeds show us the overnight investing sensations of our generation. Buffett has long said beware of investment activity that produces applause, pointing to great moves being made in silence.

So become aware of the merits of patience in life.

Learn the forces around you

Investing will likely turn you on to the invisible forces around you, like another pillar of Warren Buffett’s approach: compounding.

Let us imagine you receive a dividend on an investment and you re-invest the proceeds. This money did not exist for you beforehand. Now it has bought you more shares that can in turn return a bigger dividend.

Or let’s say you buy a stock for £1 and it increases by 10% to a value of £1.10. A further increase in value means you are now earning a return on that initial 10p rise too.

Compounding filters through into life and your daily habits – look no further than Dan Hardy’s best selling self-help book, The Compound Effect.

An investing journey will teach you plenty about yourself and life. Buffett’s words may help smooth the way and keep your pocket fuller.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Luke Reddy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Twitter. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ income stocks to buy today!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid soaring inflation, I'm looking at these income stocks, offering big yields, to grow my portfolio.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

How I’d buy the dip in quality UK stocks with £750

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the concept of buying the dip, and talks through the UK stocks he's going to buy at…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

5 UK penny shares to buy with £5,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

It's hard to remember a time when there were as many tempting penny shares around as now. Here are five…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price keeps falling. Should I buy?

| G A Chester

The Scottish Mortgage share price has collapsed from its all-time high in little more than six months. Is it now…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Value investing isn’t dead! My top stocks to buy as inflation hits 9%

| Andrew Mackie

As value investing principles come back into fashion, Andrew Mackie looks at the current backdrop and shares what he's investing…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 shares would I buy to offset higher fuel bills?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rishi Sunak unveiled a windfall tax this week, hitting shares of energy firms, and especially oil & gas producers. But…

Read more »

Concentrated young african american black guy sitting on heated floor at modern coffee table in living room, looking at laptop screen
Investing Articles

Woodbois shares: should I buy the dip?

| Paul Summers

Woodbois Ltd (LON: WBI) shares have backtracked from their recent high. Partial to the odd penny stock, Paul Summers considers…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Is the stock market crashing?

| Dylan Hood

Markets are proving pretty volatile at the moment so are we headed towards a stock market crash? Dylan Hood takes…

Read more »