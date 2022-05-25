Home » Investing Articles » Here is 1 of the best stocks to buy in a recession!

Here is 1 of the best stocks to buy in a recession!

Jabran Khan details one of his best stocks to buy in the face of a looming recession and explains why he would buy the shares.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Compass pointing towards 'best price'

Image source: Getty Images.

Fears of a recession are mounting as inflation soars. Because of this, I am on the lookout for the best stocks to buy that would cope well despite any economic downturn. I believe Britvic (LSE:BVIC) is a good option. Here’s why.

Soft drinks producer

As a quick reminder, Britvic is a soft drinks producer with operations in the UK, Ireland, and France. It has a global reach with its many well-known brands, such as J20 and Robinsons. In addition to this, it also has an exclusive agreement to distribute PepsiCo products as well.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

So what is the current state of play with Britvic shares? Well, as I write, they are trading for 831p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 942p, which is a 11% drop over a 12-month period.

Britvic shares have fallen in recent months due to macroeconomic headwinds as well as geopolitical tensions that caused a stock market correction.

The best stocks to buy have risks too

Two primary risks could derail Britvic’s progress and returns. Firstly, soaring inflation has led to a spike in the cost of raw materials. This could mean production costs go up and profit margins are squeezed. This could, in turn, hinder returns to shareholders.

Next, another macroeconomic issue in recent times has been the global supply chain crisis that has affected many industries and businesses. If Britvic is unable to procure items that are needed to produce its goods or even deliver its own items to customers, this could affect performance and returns.

Why I’d add Britvic shares to my holdings

If a recession were to occur, I’d expect Britvic shares and performance to dip temporarily but my investing mantra has always been to buy and hold for the long term. My belief is that the best stocks to buy have the ability to bounce back.

The first reason I like Britvic shares is its performance track record. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Its most recent update was a half-year report covering the six months ended 31 March 2022, released last week. It said that revenue and profit increased compared to the same period last year. Due to this, it declared a dividend of 7.8p, up 20% compared to the period last year.

This brings me nicely to my next point. Britvic shares would boost my passive income stream. Many of my best stocks to buy do this through dividend payments. I am aware that dividends can be cancelled at any time. This may occur in the face of a recession but I would expect them to be reinstated in the longer term. Britvic’s current dividend yield stands at just over 3%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 2%.

Finally, Britvic has a worldwide presence and profile with good brand power too. Its exclusive agreement with soft drinks giant PepsiCo will also boost performance and returns in the long term, in my opinion.

Overall, there are some short-term risks but because I buy and hold for the long term, I think Britvic shares would make a good addition to my holdings. If a recession were to occur, the shares could even fall further and become a bargain buy.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 bargain FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Our writer thinks this FTSE 100 stock, with a strong balance sheet and promising cash flows, can win against a…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock with an excellent track record!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan identifies and delves deeper into a top dividend stock with a great track record of dividend growth in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

7 UK shares to buy now to target dividend growth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies seven UK shares to buy now for his portfolio that he thinks offer the prospect of dividend…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

After the latest ARB share price slide, is it finally time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The ARB share price has fallen in the face of crypto weakness, but not as far as I'd feared. I…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Will Woodbois ever pay a dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the prospect of eventual Woodbois dividends make our writer consider the shares for his portfolio? Not yet -- here's…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

As both stocks fall, here’s why I’m buying NIO shares and not Tesla!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares fell yesterday, but so did stocks in EV market leader Tesla. But here's why I'm backing the Chinese…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the SSE share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith goes through SSE's full-year results and talk of a windfall tax to see how the news is impacting…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

My top growth stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks, generally, have performed very poorly this year. But amid continued volatility, these are my top picks to help…

Read more »