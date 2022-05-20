Home » Investing Articles » A cheap UK share for the cybersecurity boom!

A cheap UK share for the cybersecurity boom!

I’m backing this UK share after its share price collapsed this week. In fact, I’ve recently added this cybersecurity stock to my portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

This UK share tanked earlier in the week when an executive was named in a legal row. Darktrace (LSE:DARK) fell after an executive was named in a judgement concerning malpractice in the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard in 2011. The judge noted Nicole Eagan, then Autonomy’s chief marketing officer, as “part of a clique responsible with the defendants of the operation of the impugned levels”.

The Cambridge-based company sells AI technology that autonomously fights back against cyber-attacks in real time. The industry as a whole appears to be benefiting from a renewed focus on cybersecurity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has urged companies to tighten their cyber defences.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

While Darktrace has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years, I also think it looks fairly cheap compared to its peers. Here’s why I’ve just bought it for my portfolio.

Valuation

The Darktrace share price collapsed this week, falling to 322p a share. It opened trading on Friday morning at 340p a share, giving it a market cap of £2.3bn. And taking into account the firm’s recent performance, Darktrace is looking cheap to me.

As the company has only just turned profitable, it’s best to look at its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. The metric is calculated by taking a stock’s market capitalisation and dividing it by the company’s total sales or revenue over the past 12 months. Using the market cap from this morning, Darktrace has a P/S ratio of around 8.2. Compared to a number of its peers, I think this looks like good value.

Here’s how Darktrace stacks up against its peers.

StockP/S ratio
Darktrace8.2
CrowdStrike21
Palo Alto Networks8.8
Fortinet12.2

Growth

Darktrace has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years, although some analysts have questioned its sustainability. Total revenue increased from $79.4m in the year to June 2018 to reach $281m in the year to June 2021. Revenue for latest four quarters is $347.5m. This growth curve is certainly positive and there are indications that it will be sustained, at least in the near future.

The cybersecurity market is growing fast amid increasing confrontation between Russia, China and the West. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the measures introduced by Western parties against Moscow exacerbated existing tensions and engendered a greater focus on cyber defences. I feel this environment should lead to further growth for Darktrace.

A recent trading updated highlighted positive momentum in the months leading up to the war. Darktrace  added 359 net new customers in the third quarter. This took its client base to 6,890 at the end of March — 37.3% more than a year earlier. 

Despite this positivity, JPMorgan Cazenove started its coverage of the stock at “underweight“. The bank said that the path to sustainable profitable growth was unclear, noting potential competition challenges.

Will I buy more?

I bought at 325p earlier this week, and at this price, I feel I should have bought more. But, I actually think there’s plenty of growth in this share price. It’s not just me, Jefferies has set a 730p price target for Darktrace. I’ll continue to add this stock to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Darktrace. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares to beat 9% inflation?

| Charlie Carman

BT shares are up 3.5% this year and offer a higher dividend yield than the FTSE 100 average. Is the…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

These penny stocks have crashed! Should I buy now or keep watching?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks at three penny stocks whose share prices have fallen heavily in recent months. Do big profits await…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The Footsie is falling, but the sky isn’t! What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

A global rout is spreading to the Footsie, leaving fear in its wake. Or maybe it's just giving us some…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

What would it take to get the Rolls-Royce share price back to 100p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors including civil aerospace and debt levels that could influence where the Rolls-Royce share price heads next.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My top 3 FTSE 100 shares to buy in a recession

| Harshil Patel

Inflation is soaring and recession risks are rising. Our writer considers his top FTSE 100 shares to buy if growth…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

What would Warren Buffett do in this market meltdown?

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the US stock market diving almost 20% in 2022, what would Warren Buffett do in this bear market? I…

Read more »

Saucepan on a gas hob
Investing Articles

The Centrica share price is up 65%. Here’s why I sold

| Christopher Ruane

The Centrica share price has soared nearly two-thirds in a year. So why has our writer dumped his shareholding?

Read more »