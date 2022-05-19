Home » Investing Articles » 3 ‘no-brainer’ passive income stocks to fight 9% inflation

3 ‘no-brainer’ passive income stocks to fight 9% inflation

With prices rising (and the value of cash savings eroding), Paul Summers picks out three stocks he’d buy for passive income.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation in the UK hit 9% in April — its highest level in 40 years. Even if you didn’t catch yesterday’s announcement, you’re probably already aware of just how quickly the cost of living has increased. While there’s no quick solution to this, I continue to regard blue-chip stocks offering passive income via dividends as a way of taking some of the sting out of rising prices. Here are three examples from the FTSE 100 that I’d buy.

Like most stocks, insurer and asset manager Legal & General‘s (LSE: LGEN) share price has been in poor form. At yesterday’s close, it was down 8% in a year. On a more positive note, the company is one of the biggest-paying dividend stocks in the FTSE 100 and the UK market as a whole.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Analysts have the company yielding 7.6% this year. That’s clearly below the current rate of inflation. However, the emphasis here is on doing what I can to reduce the eroding power of rising prices. Very few stocks are currently on course to beat inflation through dividends alone.

If I do have one concern here it’s that retirement planning won’t be foremost in people’s minds if they’re concerned with covering their monthly bills. As such, earnings growth may remain muted the longer inflation sticks around.

As a silver lining to this cloud, the shares aren’t exactly expensive to buy. They trade on a P/E of just seven.

Vodafone

Another stock that I’d be tempted to hold for the passive income it throws off is Vodafone (LSE: VOD). Shares in the telecommunications behemoth are currently yielding 6.5%. Again, this won’t be enough to stop inflation in its tracks. However, it will arguably give me better protection compared to a typical growth stock where I might be completely reliant on capital gains.

Like Legal & General, the investment case isn’t perfect. Dividends haven’t always been covered by profit. Moreover, the company has an awful lot of debt on its balance sheet. The huge cost involved in regularly maintaining its infrastructure doesn’t help.

Still, adding Vodafone to my portfolio will give me access to a sector to which I currently have no exposure. This may help to diversify away some risk. It also presents as a rather defensive business to hold in tough times.

At 11 times earnings, I’m not surprised UAE telecoms group e& recently grabbed a 10% stake.

Taylor Wimpey

For even more diversification, I’d be tempted to add a housebuilder to the mix. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options in the FTSE 100.

My preference is probably Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW), especially given that it’s currently yielding 7.8%. For comparison, even the best instant access Cash ISA on the market pays out just 1% in interest. What’s more, Wimpey’s dividend payments look secure as long as earnings come in as expected. The £4.6bn company also has loads of cash on its balance sheet.

Unsurprisingly, one potential issue here is the rather bubbly housing market. The potential for a recession could mean a temporary fall in property prices and a reduction in transactions.

Personally, I think the market has already factored this into the valuation. A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than seven looks great value.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

5.2% dividend yields! Should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 share?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend share has risen in price recently. Yet at current levels it still looks extremely cheap on…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

How high could the Woodbois share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith admits that there seems to be more room to run for the Woodbois share price, but explains why…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to buy and hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy and own for the next 10 years. I think the following…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d spend £3,000 on UK dividend shares right now

| Harshil Patel

There are many reasons to consider dividend shares today, including soaring inflation. Our writer explores two top picks that he’d…

Read more »

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Apple stock: Buffett is long, Burry is short. What should I do?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks about whether following Warren Buffet into Apple stock might be a good addition to his portfolio –…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

Is there an easy way to narrow down the list of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I try one approach, with…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? 2 dividend-paying penny stocks I’d hold to 2030

| Royston Wild

I think these high-yielding penny stocks could help cushion the impact of high inflation on my returns. Here's why I'd…

Read more »