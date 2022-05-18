Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

Shares in Marks and Spencer Group have experienced a huge pullback in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) have experienced a dramatic collapse in 2022. Back in January, this stock was trading above 250p. Today, however, the share price stands at 143p.

Is it worth buying for my portfolio given that it has slumped more than 40% since January? Let’s take a look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Marks and Spencer shares look cheap

After the recent share price fall, Marks and Spencer shares certainly look cheap. For the year ending 3 April 2023 (FY2023), City analysts expect the group to generate earnings per share of 18.1p. That gives the stock a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just eight. To put that number in perspective, the median forward-looking P/E ratio across the UK’s FTSE 100 index is about 14.2. So, there could be some value on offer here.

Meanwhile, we could see a return of dividend payments in the near future. MKS cancelled its dividend during Covid and last financial year paid no distribution to shareholders at all. It advised in its last half-year results that it was unlikely to pay a dividend for FY2022. However, analysts have pencilled in a dividend payment of 7.4p for FY2023. I’ll stress that this is just an estimate and there’s no guarantee the group will pay this. Yet if it did, that would represent a yield of around 5.2% at the current share price.

What are the risks?

Of course, just because a stock is cheap and pays a dividend, doesn’t necessarily make it a ‘buy’. I also need to look at the risks and balance them with the potential rewards on offer. And I see a few risks here at the moment.

The most obvious risk is inflation and its potential impact on consumer spending. Right now, a lot of Britons are struggling to pay their household bills due to high energy and food costs. As a result, they’re watching every penny.

This could potentially hurt Marks and Spencer, which has a higher-priced supermarket as a key part of its offer. It’s worth noting that recent data from Nielsen shows German-owned value chains Aldi and Lidl have been the best performing supermarkets recently, with sales growth of 6.4% and 9.1% respectively for the four weeks to 23 April.

A second major risk here is the company’s debt pile. At 2 October 2021, the group had net debt of £3.15bn on its books. The issue here is that UK interest rates are rising rapidly. So, this debt is going to become more expensive to service. Higher interest payments are likely to eat into profits.

Another issue for me personally is that profitability is very low. Over the last five years, return on capital employed (ROCE) has averaged just 3%. Companies that have low returns on capital often turn out to be poor investments because they don’t grow much over the long term.

MKS shares: my move now

Weighing up risk and reward here, I’m going to leave Marks and Spencer on my watchlist for now. The stock does look cheap. However, I’m convinced that there are better shares to buy today.

Like some of these…

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Has the ASOS share price bottomed?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a massive fall, ASOS shares have started to edge back. Edward Sheldon discusses whether the stock has now bottomed.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

An under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock to combat stagflation fears

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip FTSE 100 stock falls below Covid-levels, why I added it to my portfolio.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

This stock market sell-off could be my buying opportunity of the decade

| Paul Summers

The market sell-off has been brutal, but this Fool thinks it offers him a compelling opportunity to make big money.

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

After falling 60%, is the Ocado share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has fallen heavily in the past year. But our writer is still not buying it for…

Read more »

Hedge shaped as the pound symbol inside a glass piggy bank
Investing Articles

A question investors need to ask about the Woodbois share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has declined a little from its peak in early May. Does that mean I should buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 value stocks I’d buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head thinks market conditions could favour value stocks over the coming year. He’s found three he’d like to buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE 100 shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy one now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five FTSE 100 shares have plunged in value over the past six months. But I believe one of these…

Read more »