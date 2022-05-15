Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price on the verge of recovery?

Is the Rolls-Royce share price on the verge of recovery?

A recent trading update showed the company is benefiting from increased flying hours, so will the Rolls-Royce share price soon show similar signs of recovery?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Key Points

  • Flying hours for planes using Rolls-Royce engines were up 42% year-on-year for the four months to 30 April
  • The firm swung from a near-£2bn operating loss in 2020 to a £513m operating profit in 2021
  • Its defence segment continues to be strong, with a sizeable pandemic-related order backlog

FTSE 100 firm Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) is a major name in more than one industry. It manufactures a range of products including jet engines and power systems. Recently, it has also expanded into nuclear technology and electric aircraft. Currently trading at 81p, the Rolls-Royce share price is down 44% in the past six months and has visibly suffered throughout the pandemic.

However, does a recent trading update indicate that things are about to improve for this storied company? Let’s take a closer look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Recent trading update

Rolls recently released a trading update for the four months to 30 April. The takeaway message was that the firm is trading in line with expectations. Furthermore, it maintained its full-year guidance for 2022.   

As a current shareholder, I was pleased to read that the business is taking action to mitigate the impact of supply chain issues in the aftermath of the pandemic. For example, it has been working on agreements with suppliers to ensure the steady flow of raw materials used in products like titanium.

The firm has already bounced back from a 2020 operating loss of around £2bn to an operating profit of £513m in 2021.

The business is also close to completing the sale of its engine and turbine manufacturing subsidiary, ITP Aero. Its sale could be worth £2bn to Rolls-Royce. The company announced last week that it would be using the proceeds to pay down its not insignificant debt pile of nearly £8bn.

Healthy civil and defence aerospace segments

The trading update also went into detail on the outlook for its civil aerospace and defence segments. It reported that flying hours were up 42% year-on-year. This refers to airlines using Rolls-Royce engines. 

This improvement is very good news for the business, because Rolls-Royce is paid by the flying hour by airlines using its engines. This could greatly boost company revenue.

I suspect that increased international air travel could lead to a further boost in civil aerospace revenue in the months and years ahead. However, future pandemic variants could halt this progress if fewer planes are flying.

The firm also discussed its defence segment. It has a large degree of confidence in this area of the business, given the order backlog created by the pandemic. 

At the end of 2021, Rolls-Royce won the contract to service the engines on the US Air Force B-52 programme. This is potentially worth $2.6bn. The company is also awaiting the outcome of its bid to gain a long-term contract for the US Air Force’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

Overall, I think things are starting to change for the better for the Rolls-Royce share price and it could be on the verge of recovery. Although results are improving, I’m currently satisfied with my exposure to the business.

That said, I won’t rule out purchasing more shares for my portfolio when air travel has recovered further.   

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Andrew Woods owns shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is pouring money into stocks! Here’s a FTSE 100 pick I think he’d buy

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett has been investing in several US stocks recently. Here's a FTSE 100 stock I think he'd also be…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy Tesco shares?

| Roland Head

After a strong rally last year, the Tesco share price has stalled. Roland Head gives his view on investing in…

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy – and not buy – BT Group shares

| Royston Wild

The BT Group share price has a rock-bottom valuation right now. Is this a red flag or does it make…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares! Should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These two FTSE 100 dividend shares offer terrific value for money, on paper. Should I load up on them today,…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

5 steps to target a monthly £300 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With his eyes on a target of monthly passive income, here are five steps our writer would take to try…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

UK shares at fresh highs and lows this week

| Stephen Wright

This week, some UK shares reached their lowest points of the last 52 weeks. Others reached new highs. Find out…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

These 3 cheap shares offer dividend yields of up to 11%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I'm always on the lookout for cheap shares that pay juicy dividends. Here are three FTSE 100 stocks that pay…

Read more »