Home » Investing Articles » Is Elon Musk the new Warren Buffett?

Is Elon Musk the new Warren Buffett?

Is Elon Musk really offering the same kind of investing wisdom as Warren Buffett? Here’s a look at his latest comments, and what we can learn.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

I’ve enjoyed the investing wisdom of Warren Buffett over decades. But who will future generations of shareholders look to for sensible, down-to-earth advice? Might Elon Musk take on that mantle?

If we listen to what some observers have been suggesting in response to his latest tweets, it might just be a possibility.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

As CEO of Tesla and Spacex, and with his agreed offer for Twitter awaiting approval from regulators and shareholders, Elon Musk is certainly something of a high tech pioneer.

Warren Buffett, on the other hand, has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway since 1965. His focus has been far from the technology that excites Musk, sticking to boring stuff that he knows really well, like insurance.

Musk’s investing advice

But what of Musk’s recent tweets?

Elon Musk offered the advice: “Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in. Only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse. Don’t panic when the market does. This will serve you well in the long-term.”

There’s much there that strikes me as Buffett-like, and certainly in line with our approach to investing in shares here at The Motley Fool.

Right now, stock markets around the world have been behaving erratically. It’s mainly in response to the war in Ukraine, and to potential food shortages and soaring inflation. So what should we do? For one thing, I reckon it’s a good time to re-examine the best way to make long-term profits from investing in shares.

Sounds like Buffett

So, spread out investment money across companies that we really, personally, believe in? That sounds like obviously good advice to me. But many people often fail to follow it.

How many of us can honestly say we have never bought shares in companies we don’t much care about, but just because we saw them as cheap at the time? I’m guilty, though it is something I strive to avoid.

So yes, Musk’s approach fits in nicely with Buffett’s “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

Don’t panic

The bit about not panicking when the market does could have come straight from the Warren Buffett playbook too.

When otherwise rational folk are behaving fearfully and selling their shares too cheaply, it’s time to be greedy and buy. We only need to look back over the past couple of pandemic years to see that.

Those who sold when the market crashed potentially lost a lot of money. But those who were buying when shares were super cheap could now be sitting on nicely boosted portfolios.

Which is better?

So back to my opening question, is Elon Musk the new Warren Buffett? Despite his investing wisdom, I think the answer is actually a clear no. I admire both, but they’re very different investors. For me, stocks like Tesla and Twitter, or any tech shares on super high valuations, just don’t fit my profile.

Instead, I’m drawn to Buffett-style proven companies generating reliable cash flow and paying me sustainable dividends. Boring, yes. But with investing, I don’t like excitement.

I do still like to listen and learn, though. And Elon Musk’s latest advice hits the Foolish investing target for me.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla and Twitter. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Harshil Patel

Risks of recession are rising. Are UK shares about to fall further? Our writer considers if there's an investment opportunity…

Read more »

Business man on stock market crash financial trade indicator background.
Investing Articles

5 ways to deal with extreme market volatility!

| Royston Wild

This market expert explains why shares are attractive investments in spite of volatility. And here are four top FTSE 100…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The energy sector has been the best performer in 2022, so far. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Why is the Royal Mail share price falling?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in Royal Mail have underperformed over the last 12 months. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Down 20%! A sinking dividend stock I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

I bought this top passive income stock as e-commerce growth exploded during the pandemic. And I'm thinking of buying more…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy after searching for top penny stocks

| Royston Wild

These low-cost UK shares caught my attention as I was looking for penny stocks to buy. Here's why I'd load…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Did these lithium stocks just hit the motherlode?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lithium prices have exploded nearly 700% in a year, sending related stocks through the roof. But which companies can continue…

Read more »