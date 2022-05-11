Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock has slumped 70% since its IPO last year! Is it an opportunity or value trap?

This penny stock has slumped 70% since its IPO last year! Is it an opportunity or value trap?

This Fool details a penny stock that has seen its shares fall since its initial public offering last June, and decides if he would buy the shares or not.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stock Made.com (LSE:MADE) has seen its shares drop since its initial public offering (IPO) last June. The shares currently look cheap but are they an opportunity or a value trap? Let’s take a closer look.

Homewares and furniture

Made.com is a homeware and furniture business that designs and sells its products primarily online and via seven showrooms throughout the UK and Europe.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Last June, Made.com decided to make the company public and list shares on the FTSE via an IPO. There were high hopes and the shares listed for 200p each, giving the company a valuation of close to £1.2bn. The first day of trading saw shares drop by 8% but they did recover somewhat to reach a high of 202p a week later.

As I write, Made.com is very much a penny stock, trading for 60p. A drop of 70% between the IPO and current levels is stark considering the positive sentiment around the IPO last year. At current levels, the company’s market cap is just under £250m.

For and against investing in shares

FOR: Made.com’s rise and growth to date has been excellent. Since inception in 2010, it has continued to perform well and gain customers at a healthy rate. Its most recent figures showed it had over 1.3m active customers. It has an ‘great’ rating on Trustpilot with over 106,000 reviews. The IPO was done to raise funds and increase investment to boost growth for the business.

AGAINST: Growth stocks have come under pressure in recent months. This could explain the share price falling to a penny stock status. Many other stocks have also seen their share prices drop too. In times of economic uncertainty, such as now, with soaring inflation and a lack of growth, investors turn to safer options rather than a growth stock like Made.com.

FOR: Made.com has performed consistently in recent years. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see it has grown revenue and gross profit for the past four years in a row. Coming up to date, its full-year report for the period ending 31 December 2021 made for excellent reading. It reported an increase in gross sales, revenue, active customers, and gross margin.

AGAINST: Made.com’s model of designing, manufacturing, warehousing, and fulfilling its furniture is something that could hinder progress. This is due to current macroeconomic headwinds such as the rising cost of raw materials as well as the global supply chain crisis. Increased costs could see profit margins squeezed. A lack of products or delivery issues could send consumers to competitors, affecting performance and returns.

A penny stock I’d keep on my eye on

I must confess I am a Made.com customer and purchased some of its products when I moved home a few years back.

Would I buy Made.com shares for my holdings currently? No, I wouldn’t. There are a few factors putting me off. Firstly, the business is not yet profitable, which worries me. Next, despite its impressive progress to date, it operates in a highly competitive and saturated marketplace. This could hinder growth and performance ahead. Finally, current macroeconomic headwinds could cause issues with growth and returns too.

For now, I will keep Made.com shares on my watch list.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

9.6% yield! How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer lays out an actionable basket of UK shares to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA that…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here are 4 of the best FTSE 100 defensive sectors to watch!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for defensive options for his holdings in uncertain times. He details four FTSE 100…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying stocks. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has been buying shares in a big way. Does that mean that there are opportunities for our writer…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why the Telecom Plus share price could keep rising

| Roland Head

The Telecom Plus share price has delivered big gains over the last year. Roland Head explains why he thinks there’s…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My £35 a month passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost his passive income streams for little more than a pound a day. Here is…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to benefit from the burgeoning second-hand car market!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details two UK shares he likes that are primed to benefit from the rising prices in the second-hand…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares trade for pennies — should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With Rolls-Royce shares now in penny stock territory, our writer sees an opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Here’s why the FTSE 100 is a bargain buy today

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has held up well in 2022, while other major market indices have dived. For me, now's a…

Read more »