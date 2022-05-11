Home » Investing Articles » My £35 a month passive income plan

My £35 a month passive income plan

Our writer reckons he can boost his passive income streams for little more than a pound a day. Here is his plan.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

Working hard to earn money is something millions of people do whether they want to or not. But many also earn money without working for it. That is known as passive income – such as dividends one receives for owning shares.

Here is a passive income plan I could put into action for just £35 a month.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Save a little, often

That much each month means putting aside slightly more than a pound a day. It seems practical to me, even if other unexpected bills pop up.

Over time, the monthly £35 will add up and form the basis of my plan. I will invest the money in shares  that pay dividends. It will take me a few months to save enough that I can start buying shares without dealing fees eating into my purchases too heavily.

During that time, as well as saving, I would open a share-dealing account or a Stocks and Shares ISA. That way, when I am ready to buy shares, I could take action straight away. I would also take time to learn more about what sorts of shares might be good dividend choices for my passive income plan.

Learning about shares

There are lots of good resources I can use to learn about dividends and how to value shares.

Just because a company makes big profits does not mean that it will have a high dividend. For example, it may also have lots of debt that needs to be serviced instead of paying dividends. If the business does not enjoy a sustained competitive advantage, a new market entrant might hurt its profitability – and dividends. Past dividends are no guarantee of future payments.

So I would hunt for businesses with a competitive advantage in a market I expect to remain large. For example, I think people will keep buying alcoholic beverages, and Diageo has a brand portfolio that is impossible for a competitor to copy exactly. Similarly, I reckon customers will keep needing water for their homes and businesses. Severn Trent owns water assets that make it hard for other companies to compete cost effectively.

Dividends as the source of passive income

Having identified companies I could buy, I would buy shares in different ones. An unexpected turn of events could change even a strong business’s fortunes. Diversifying my portfolio across different businesses could help reduce my risk from any one holding.

How much passive income I could expect would depend on the average dividend yield of the shares I bought. By putting aside £35 every month, I would have £420 in a year. If I invested that in shares with an average yield of 2% like Diageo, I would expect £8.40 of passive income in a year. Investing it in shares with an average yield of 3.4% like Severn Trent, my prospective annual passive income from one year’s saving would be higher at around £14.

Long-term passive income plan

I could aim to boost my passive income by investing in higher-yielding shares. But I would never buy shares just because of their yield – I would always focus on their profit-making potential first.

Over time, as well as earnings dividends from newly purchased shares, I would hopefully continue to earn passive income each year from the shares I had bought before.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

9.6% yield! How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer lays out an actionable basket of UK shares to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA that…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here are 4 of the best FTSE 100 defensive sectors to watch!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for defensive options for his holdings in uncertain times. He details four FTSE 100…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying stocks. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has been buying shares in a big way. Does that mean that there are opportunities for our writer…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why the Telecom Plus share price could keep rising

| Roland Head

The Telecom Plus share price has delivered big gains over the last year. Roland Head explains why he thinks there’s…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock has slumped 70% since its IPO last year! Is it an opportunity or value trap?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool details a penny stock that has seen its shares fall since its initial public offering last June, and…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to benefit from the burgeoning second-hand car market!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details two UK shares he likes that are primed to benefit from the rising prices in the second-hand…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares trade for pennies — should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With Rolls-Royce shares now in penny stock territory, our writer sees an opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Here’s why the FTSE 100 is a bargain buy today

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has held up well in 2022, while other major market indices have dived. For me, now's a…

Read more »