Home » Investing Articles » With billons in revenue but no profit, should I buy these tech stocks?

With billons in revenue but no profit, should I buy these tech stocks?

Jon Smith considers some of the tech stocks at the moment that are losing money despite posting large revenues, to see if they’re worth buying now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

As a traditional investor, one of the ways I look to value a stock is based on the share price relative to current earnings. However, some well-known tech stocks have billions in revenue each year, but don’t make a profit. So should I still consider investing my money in these companies based on future potential, or steer clear?

Notable tech stocks to think about

In a new report published by Approve.com, some of the largest tech stocks that aren’t currently profitable are highlighted. For example, Airbnb has revenues of $5.3bn and was formed back in 2008, but still hasn’t reached the level to turn a profit.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Other well known names including Deliveroo and Peloton also enjoy revenues in the billions, but aren’t profitable at the moment. Both of these were formed in 2012-2013, so are almost a decade old at this point.

The concern stems from the fact that just because these companies rely heavily on tech, it doesn’t mean that profitability should necessarily be hampered. The report notes that Apple turned a profit after two years. Other examples include Alphabet (Google) turning a profit after three years and Meta (Facebook) after five. So I can’t simply excuse all other cases as being standard practice for the tech sector.

Should I buy loss-making stocks?

However, I shouldn’t discount the whole tech sector as a result. Tech stocks are such a broad group that even within my examples there’s a huge divergence.

For example, I currently own shares in Deliveroo. The tech side of the business (via the app) works well. Yet the difficulty has come from heightened competition in the food delivery space in the past year or so. The change in consumer activity post-pandemic is also impacting the broader business. From this angle, I’m still happy to hold my shares, and would consider buying if I didn’t already own the stock. This is because the losses are from factors that I think the business can cope with in the long term.

However, I wouldn’t buy shares in Peloton. The business is loss-making and I think this will continue because the company has fundamental long-term issues. This was highlighted in the past few quarterly results, with a huge restructuring initiative put in place to try and cut costs and improve margins. This is needed to help offset the stalling number of connected fitness workouts (and stalling revenue).

So the main difference in my mind when it comes to large tech stocks that are losing money is whether the business model is viable in the years to come. If it is, then I don’t mind too much that the revenues aren’t filtering down to profits right now. I have confidence that this can happen in the future. That’s why I like Deliveroo, but wouldn’t buy Peloton shares now.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Jon Smith owns shares in Deliveroo. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb, Inc., Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Deliveroo Holdings Plc, and Peloton Interactive. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Plane on runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce is a penny stock that I’m backing to take off!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce is trading as a penny stock. This alone demonstrates its collapse over the past three years. But I'm backing…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

After a 35% slump, I think the Royal Mail share price is too cheap to ignore now

| Alan Oscroft

The Royal Mail share price has fallen 35% since the beginning of 2022, reversing the previous year's optimism. I'm thinking…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

At 26p, is the Cineworld share price finally a bargain?

| Andrew Woods

Although the company is not without its troubles, do improving financial results indicate a recovery for the Cineworld share price?

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

As the Nasdaq plunges, I’m buying this growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Due to inflation and interest rate rises, growth stocks have been battered recently. This has led to several bargains, including…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

2 chances to strike gold by investing in stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing in stocks can be daunting. But I'm hoping to strike gold by investing in these two mining stocks.

Read more »

Amazon
Investing Articles

Should I buy Amazon shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon shares have had a big pullback in 2022 as inflation hit profits. Edward Sheldon looks at whether now is…

Read more »

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

No, the market didn’t just crash

| Sam Robson

Humans aren't built for a 24-hour news cycle, so it's okay to 'switch off' from the news. No matter what…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Why an aviation boom could give the Rolls-Royce share price a boost

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has continued its 2022 fall, even though airlines are upbeat. Surely an aviation sector recovery would…

Read more »