Home » Investing Articles » With an 11% dividend, are Persimmon shares the FTSE 100’s best income buy?

With an 11% dividend, are Persimmon shares the FTSE 100’s best income buy?

Persimmon shares have fallen 35% over the past 12 months. But that’s pushed the total dividend up above 11%. I’m thinking of adding to my holding.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to FTSE 100 dividends, I generally find high yields or sustainable yields, rarely both. If high payouts prove sustainable, the share price tends to rise so the yield drops and evens things out. But Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares are currently on a dividend yield of 11.3%, so is it an anomaly?

I already own some Persimmon shares, and I’m seriously thinking of topping up now, given that juicy yield.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The yield is based on the amount of cash paid in 2021, and on the current Persimmon share price. And that share price has been tumbling, down 35% over the past 12 months:

Persimmon shares falling

The 2022 share price fall might just be a bit of a correction, as the stock has been on a lengthy bull run. Even after the fall, Persimmon shares are still up more than 250% over the past 10 years. And it was a tough decade for stock markets in general, with the FTSE 100 gaining just 37% over the same period.

Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are surely playing their part. But how much pressure is the Persimmon dividend under? Well, firstly, there is one key point about the big payment — it includes a special dividend.

Of the 235p paid in 2021, the ordinary dividend amounted to 125p per share. The extra 110p was a special payment, to distribute surplus capital to shareholders.

Sustainability

Seeking long-term dividend sustainability, I focus on the ordinary payments. And I see specials as a bonus. In this case, the ordinary 125p represents a yield of 6%, which I still find attractive.

I do like Persimmon’s dividend policy, of paying what it sees as a sustainable ordinary dividend and then distributing anything else it has as a special. But how long might the company be able to carry on paying the special portion of its hefty 11.3% total?

Persimmon’s track record looks impressive on that front. At FY results time, the company put its average return on capital over the past 20 years at approximately 23%. Persimmon also said that it is “determined to sustain this for many years to come“.

Dividend risks

All this talk is well enough, but there are things that could impact Persimmon’s dividend policy. I reckon the combination of inflation and rising interest rates is likely to put a crimp in the housing market this year and possibly beyond.

House prices are widely expected to slow, and I guess we might even see some falls. Quite why investors see that as a reason to sell housebuilder shares is beyond me. After all, land prices tend to fall alongside house prices, and builders can retain healthy margins.

But it’s the way it is, and I think pressure on the housing market is likely to damage sentiment. Persimmon shares might be in for some sustained weakness. But as a long-term dividend investor, Persimmon remains a buy-and-hold for me.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a stock market fall to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Could a stock market fall help our writer put his feet up years earlier than planned? He thinks so --…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock benefit from the current housing market?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan examines whether this penny stock could experience an upturn in fortunes due to its close affiliation to the…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Stock market correction? Passive income opportunity!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer take advantage of a stock market correction to boost his passive income streams? He thinks so and…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

How I’m investing in income stocks for £500 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form an important part of my portfolio, providing me with a reliable source of revenue. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Arrival share price just soared!

| John Choong

The Arrival share price just soared after the company reported its Q1 earnings. Here's what else was revealed in the…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 steps I’m taking to protect my investments in uncertain markets

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains what he’s doing to protect his stock market investments from rising volatility and falling share prices.

Read more »

Plane on runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce is a penny stock that I’m backing to take off!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce is trading as a penny stock. This alone demonstrates its collapse over the past three years. But I'm backing…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

After a 35% slump, I think the Royal Mail share price is too cheap to ignore now

| Alan Oscroft

The Royal Mail share price has fallen 35% since the beginning of 2022, reversing the previous year's optimism. I'm thinking…

Read more »