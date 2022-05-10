More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
With an 11% dividend, are Persimmon shares the FTSE 100’s best income buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon shares have fallen 35% over the past 12 months. But that's pushed the total dividend up above 11%. I'm…

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
How I’d use a stock market fall to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Could a stock market fall help our writer put his feet up years earlier than planned? He thinks so --…

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Could this penny stock benefit from the current housing market?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan examines whether this penny stock could experience an upturn in fortunes due to its close affiliation to the…

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Stock market correction? Passive income opportunity!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer take advantage of a stock market correction to boost his passive income streams? He thinks so and…

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
How I’m investing in income stocks for £500 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form an important part of my portfolio, providing me with a reliable source of revenue. Here's how I'm…

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
3 steps I’m taking to protect my investments in uncertain markets

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains what he’s doing to protect his stock market investments from rising volatility and falling share prices.

Plane on runway
Rolls-Royce is a penny stock that I’m backing to take off!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce is trading as a penny stock. This alone demonstrates its collapse over the past three years. But I'm backing…

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
After a 35% slump, I think the Royal Mail share price is too cheap to ignore now

| Alan Oscroft

The Royal Mail share price has fallen 35% since the beginning of 2022, reversing the previous year's optimism. I'm thinking…

