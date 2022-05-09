Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares keep falling! Is it time to buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares keep falling! Is it time to buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares have been in freefall for months and are down 46% since November. So, is now a good time to buy?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

Owners of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares have endured a tough year. The share price has fallen a whopping 46% since its November peak. This comes in stark contrast to the years of growth delivered by the fund. Scottish Mortgage had been one of the best-performing investment trusts over multiple years. So, with Scottish Mortgage trading at 46% of its peak, should I be looking to buy this stock?

Why did it fall?

There are a number of reasons why Scottish Mortgage shares have fallen so sharply in recent months. However, they all revolve around the fund’s heavy weighting towards growth and tech stocks. Its largest holdings include companies like Tesla, Tencent and Moderna. All of these had performed well during the pandemic. However, 2022 started with a tech sell-off and with investors increasingly looking for value rather than growth opportunities. The sell-off followed a surge in US Treasury yields, which hurt more expensive technology stocks that are valued on future growth expectations.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

More recently, amid soaring inflation and higher interest rates, investors have seen further cause to favour value over growth. For one, higher interest rates can increase the cost of borrowing and put the brakes on growth. But it’s also the case that higher inflation and interest rates incentivise investors to look for returns in the form of dividends in the near term, rather than long-term growth.

Is it in bargain territory?

I still have some issues about the fund’s valuation, which is naturally relative to the stocks in holds. Growth stocks are partially valued according to their potential and have price-to-earnings ratios substantially higher than many other stocks. But despite the 46% discount versus its November peak, I’m concerned about some of the stocks Scottish Mortgage holds.

Its biggest holding is Moderna. And that’s also a hard one to value. Having done so well during the pandemic, the future isn’t clear for the firm that brought us the lifesaving mRNA jab. Moderna is heavily reliant on Covid-related income and future revenue depends on whether governments will continue rolling out vaccines. We may also see other vaccines, like the Novavax shot, become increasingly favoured over the mRNA tech.

Other tech stocks held by the fund have demonstrated that they may struggle to continue growing. For example, Chinese tech and entertainment conglomerate Tencent, which represents nearly 5% of Scottish Mortgage’s holdings, is trading at less half of its peak, having seen a slowdown in growth.

Tesla is another one. I’ve discussed my concerns about its valuation before. At around $1trn, I think it’s hugely overvalued. Despite demonstrating impressive revenue growth in recent years, it only reported adjusted EBITDA of $11.6bn and net income of $5.5bn in 2021. Coupled with rising competition from established car manufactures, I’m concerned about its future.

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage stock?

Outgoing manager James Anderson recently said that the Scottish Mortgage strategy can involve “periods of pain”, but remained confident on future growth. The fund has traditionally been successful in picking big winners and investors will hope it will continue to do so. But for me, it’s still a no. I’m concerned about the value and prospects of some of its biggest holdings. Therefore, I won’t be buying.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

4 top growth stocks to buy now with £100 each

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of his favourite growth stocks at the moment, to take advantage of the recent stock market…

Read more »

Question mark made up of pound symbols
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Pantheon Resources (PANR) share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Pantheon Resources (PANR) share price has jumped 324% in the past year, and what could…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

2 stocks to avoid and 1 to buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in this bear market

| John Choong

With fears of an economic recession later this year, here are two stocks I'm avoiding for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

The gold price is falling despite stock market crash fears. I’m buying UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I reckon that UK shares offer a better long-term home for my money than gold.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 ‘nearly’ penny stocks (including a FTSE 100 bargain) to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Market volatility is picking up as soaring inflation rattles investor nerves. Here are two top ‘nearly’ penny stocks I'd buy…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m hoping the stock market goes DOWN in 2022

| Stephen Wright

With many market participants fearing falling stock prices, our writer is doing the opposite. Here’s why he’s hoping the stock…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

5%+ dividend yields! 2 penny stocks to buy right now

| Royston Wild

I think these dividend-paying stocks could be too good for me to miss today. Here's why I think they could…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At 43p, is now a good time to buy cheap Lloyds shares?

| Andrew Woods

Interest rates are on the rise and Lloyds shares may be cheap, so is it time to buy shares in…

Read more »