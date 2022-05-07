Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price lost 6% this week. Time to buy?

The Lloyds share price lost 6% this week. Time to buy?

The Lloyds share price dived almost 6% this week, way behind the FTSE 100 index. But with interest rates and house prices rising, is Lloyds now too cheap?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform

Image: Lloyds

The past four months have not been kind to shareholders of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). Since mid-January, the Lloyds share price has gone into reverse, notably after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. However, after falling close to a quarter from their 2022 high, I see deep value in Lloyds shares today.

The Lloyds share price’s rise and fall

At the end of Covid-stricken 2020, the Lloyds share price closed that troubled year at 36.44p. One year later, on 31 December 2021, it closed at 47.8p. That’s a gain of almost a third (31.2%) in 12 months.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Lloyds shares then had a bright start to this year, hitting their 2022 high of 56p on 17 January. But then the Lloyds share price started sliding again — a fall made worse by the largest European conflict since 1945.

At their 2022 bottom, Lloyds shares plunged as low as 38.1p on 7 March. I’m still kicking myself that I missed the opportunity to buy at these levels. For me, that would have been a fantastic — and almost unmissable — bargain. Alas, personal circumstances prevented me from wading into LLOY that week.

On Friday, the Lloyds share price closed at 43.37p. That’s 5.27p (13.8%) above its 2022 low. But it’s also 12.63p (-22.6%) below its 2022 high. In other words, Lloyds shares are currently trading towards the low end of their 2022 range. And as a veteran value investor always looking to invest in beaten-down shares, this grabbed my attention.

Is the Black Horse bank selling too cheaply?

At the current Lloyds share price, the Black Horse bank (including all of its subsidiaries) has a market value below £31.3bn. To me, this seems like a stingy price tag for a Big Four UK bank with leading franchises in key growth areas. For example, Lloyds has Britain’s largest mortgage book and is second only to Barclays in UK credit cards.

What’s more, the Bank of England has been raising its base rate from the record low of 0.1%. Between 16 December 2021 and last Thursday (5 May), the Bank hiked its base rate four times to its present level of 1% a year. Rising rates are generally positive for banks, as these allow lenders to increase their net interest margins (NIM). Also, UK house prices have been rising and hit an all-time high in April.

Based on the current Lloyds share price of 43.37p, the shares trade on a modest multiple of 5.9 times earnings and a bumper earnings yield of nearly 17%. What’s more, the dividend yield of 4.6% a year is covered almost 3.7 times by earnings. To me, this suggests that there’s plenty of room for the bank to increase its cash payouts over time.

Then again, Lloyds did increase its loan-loss reserves by £177m in its latest quarterly results. This and other provisions contributed to first-quarter pre-tax profit dropping to £1.6bn, down 14% on Q1 2021. Despite these setbacks (and the steeply rising cost of living), I see Lloyds as a bargain and will buy it for my family portfolio very soon!

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Investing Articles

IAG’s share price sinks again! Is now the time for me to buy?

| Royston Wild

The IAG share price has slumped once again following a poor reception to first-quarter numbers. Is the FTSE 100 firm…

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Which are best for passive income, dividend shares or growth shares?

| Alan Oscroft

The obvious answer might be to buy dividend shares, rather than growth shares, for a steady income stream. I suspect…

Read more »

Amazon
Investing Articles

At its lowest for 2 years, is the Amazon share price a bargain buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Amazon share price sank after its Q1 loss. But the company remains a global leader in e-commerce, so is…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

3 big income shares I’d buy for my ISA today

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at three big-cap income shares he’d buy with dividend yields of 6% and more.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell 18% in April, and where it might go in May

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped in April, but I'm optimistic about the long-term prospects ahead of a trading update on…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy great value UK shares now

| Christopher Ruane

Here are three ways our writer is using the Warren Buffett method to find cheap shares to buy now for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are down 75%! Should I buy?

| Roland Head

The boohoo share price has fallen out of fashion over the last year. Can BOO's online brands get back on…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

What happened in the stock market this week?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 suffered a 2% decline amid fears of a potential recession later this year. Here's what else happened…

Read more »