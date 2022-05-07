Home » Investing Articles » How I’d set up passive income streams with £25 a month

How I’d set up passive income streams with £25 a month

By putting aside £25 each month to buy dividend shares, our writer hopes he can build his passive income streams. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

Setting up passive income streams could help me supplement my income without adding to the daily grind. One of my favourite ideas is buying dividend shares in successful, well-established and profitable companies. I think I can do that even starting with a small amount of money.

Here is an example of the approach I would take if I wanted to put aside £25 a month.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Save a realistic amount regularly

I could choose £50 a month or even £500 a month. But one of the benefits I see in aiming for £25 is that it as a realistic amount to set aside each month, even if other unexpected expenses pop up. To have its desired effect, I think a passive income plan ought to be predictable.

This monthly contribution would form the core of my savings, which I would then invest in dividend shares. It would take me a few months before I had saved enough to start investing, but during that time I would set up some way to buy shares. For example, if I did not have one I would open a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Hunting for dividend shares to buy

Next I would start to learn more about the stock market. Dividends are basically a tiny sliver of a company’s profits. If a company makes a loss one year, it may still pay a dividend. But if it loses money year after year, it is unlikely to pay a dividend, even if it has done so in the past.

So I would focus on understanding what sorts of companies typically pay dividends. For example, although earnings are an accounting term, free cash flow is what a company actually pays dividends from. That is why I would read up on the basics of how to tell what a company’s free cash flow is – and what it is likely to be in future.

£25 a month adds up to only £300 a year. That is enough to invest, but I would also try to manage my risks. One way I would do that is by diversifying across different shares and industries. For example, if I buy both BP and Shell but no other shares, a slide in the oil price could hurt all my dividends. But if I put the same money into BP and Next, a reduced oil price could hurt the BP dividend but is less likely to affect the payout at Next.

Setting up passive income streams

I would only invest in large companies with proven business models. I would look for evidence of consistent historic profitability, which a lot of dividend payers like National Grid and British American Tobacco offer.

But my investment is forward looking. So I also need to find companies I think should be able to continue making profits and paying dividends in years to come. Companies with some competitive advantage in a resilient industry would be high on my list.

If I own shares with a dividend yield of around 5%, £300 would earn me only £15 a year in passive income streams. That is not much — but it is a start. Over time, as I put more money aside and find promising shares to buy, hopefully my passive income streams will keep growing.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Investing Articles

IAG’s share price sinks again! Is now the time for me to buy?

| Royston Wild

The IAG share price has slumped once again following a poor reception to first-quarter numbers. Is the FTSE 100 firm…

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Which are best for passive income, dividend shares or growth shares?

| Alan Oscroft

The obvious answer might be to buy dividend shares, rather than growth shares, for a steady income stream. I suspect…

Read more »

Amazon
Investing Articles

At its lowest for 2 years, is the Amazon share price a bargain buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Amazon share price sank after its Q1 loss. But the company remains a global leader in e-commerce, so is…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

3 big income shares I’d buy for my ISA today

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at three big-cap income shares he’d buy with dividend yields of 6% and more.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell 18% in April, and where it might go in May

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped in April, but I'm optimistic about the long-term prospects ahead of a trading update on…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy great value UK shares now

| Christopher Ruane

Here are three ways our writer is using the Warren Buffett method to find cheap shares to buy now for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are down 75%! Should I buy?

| Roland Head

The boohoo share price has fallen out of fashion over the last year. Can BOO's online brands get back on…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

What happened in the stock market this week?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 suffered a 2% decline amid fears of a potential recession later this year. Here's what else happened…

Read more »