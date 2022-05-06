More on Investing Articles

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) shares are in free fall. Buy now or wait?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have almost halved, losing 46% since their November 2021 peak. After such a steep crash, is SMT…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

ARK Innovation ETF: after its 70% crash, should I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF hit nearly $160 in February 2021. After crashing by 70%, they now trade…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

As a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a ‘no-brainer’ buy?

| Andrew Woods

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading for 80p, so do improving results make this company a bargain buy?

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq is down 20%! Is the FTSE 100 about to fall?

| Roland Head

The Nasdaq has dropped into bear market territory after Thursday’s 5% dip. Should UK investors be worried about the FTSE…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’ll use the next stock market crash to top up my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

While a stock market crash can be painful, it's also a great time to buy more shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares have a P/E of just 1.6! Here’s what I’m doing!

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares have fallen significantly this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So is this stock starting to look like…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

The Astra Space share price could be about to lift off!

| John Choong

Astra Space recently reported its Q1 results. With plenty of exciting developments on the horizon, the Astra Space share price…

Read more »

British Airways
Investing Articles

Why the beaten-down IAG share price could now be a glaring buy

| Andrew Woods

Results are improving and passenger capacity is increasing, so is the battered IAG share price now in bargain territory?

Read more »