Home » Investing Articles » Is the plunging boohoo share price a buying opportunity?

Is the plunging boohoo share price a buying opportunity?

As the boohoo share price plunges to below 70p, our writer considers if the shares are far too cheap to ignore now.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping

Image source: Getty Images

The boohoo share price plunged to below 70p after it reported a 28% fall in earnings versus last year on Wednesday. After a string of disappointing updates, are the shares far too cheap or should I avoid them completely?

Let’s consider my options.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Has the boohoo share price fallen too far?

After today’s slump, the Boohoo share price is now down by a whopping 80% over the past year. That’s the second worst result in the Aim 100 index. It’s a far cry from previous years. For instance, in the five years from 2015, shares of this fast-fashion group soared by 650%.

Could it repeat this performance? I’m not so sure. Much has changed in past few years. boohoo isn’t growing as fast as it used to.

Growth is being impacted by several factors. Buyers are returning clothes faster than the company expected and ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Covid-related lockdowns in several of its markets continued to dampen sales throughout the year.

And lastly, supply-chain issues resulted in much longer delivery times. That’s the last thing I’d want to hear from a ‘fast-fashion’ company.

As with many companies that rely on moving physical goods around the world, boohoo has faced higher shipping costs. It’s not alone in this issue, but it continues to be a key factor for company profit margins.

The poor performance came despite relaunching four acquired brands. It resulted in higher launch and marketing costs. That said, the rewards might appear in later years as the brands scale.

Not all doom and gloom

Despite the headwinds the company has faced, it’s not all doom and gloom for boohoo. Sales rose by 14% to £1.98bn, and its active customers increased by 10% to 20m.

The business remains strong in the UK and two new distribution centres here should help relieve supply chain issues. It’s expecting to complete another UK warehouse later this year, and it announced plans for a US distribution centre in 2023.

boohoo is flagging pandemic-related challenges to continue hampering its progress. I think that’s prudent. To help relieve supply chain issues, the group will aim to reduce lead times by sourcing from locations closer to home.

Should I buy the shares?

With the boohoo share price at levels close to levels not seen since 2016, it’s tempting to buy. Much of the negative news and outlook could be in the price. And taking a long-term view, the shares could offer excellent value.

But there are so many headwinds for Boohoo right now. In addition to the supply-chain issues that are hampering its business model, there’s stiff competition from ASOS and Shein. Perhaps the business is no longer as strong and appealing as it used to be.

For that reason, I won’t be buying Boohoo shares today. That said, I’ll add it to my watchlist and will see how the business performs over the coming year.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

An illuminated Cineworld sign
Investing Articles

Cineworld’s back in the news! Is now the time to buy its shares?

| Royston Wild

The Cineworld share price has continued falling following news of fresh financial plans. Is now the time for me to…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Why the NIO share price fell 20% in April

| Alan Oscroft

The NIO share price fall continued through April, dipping a further 20%, as the company faced problems in China. Is…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 picks to recession-proof my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

It's possible that the UK will see a recession in 2022. So, here are some FTSE 250 stocks I'm looking…

Read more »

Portrait Of Unhappy Woman At Home With Computer Victim Of Online Crime
Investing Articles

Here’s why the boohoo share price just crashed

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The boohoo share price just crashed 15% on the back of its latest earnings report. Zaven Boyrazian explains what's going…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares are down 40%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Marks and Spencer shares have fallen a pitiful 40% year-to-date. Dylan Hood takes a look to see if this drop…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to buy with £6k!

| Andrew Woods

These three income stocks could provide another dimension to my growth-focused portfolio. I'm looking at how dividends could create a…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying now for long-term growth

| Andrew Woods

With the potential for high growth rates, these three penny stocks exhibit strong financial results and could be shrewd additions…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My top 7 dividend shares to buy for a passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers his top seven picks that he’d buy…

Read more »