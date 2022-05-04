Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m preparing for a stock market crash!

Here’s how I’m preparing for a stock market crash!

Some analysts are predicting a stock market crash triggered by poor economic data or interest rate rises. So here’s how I’m preparing my portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

This year hasn’t been the best for the stock market so far. The FTSE 100 and S&P 500 are pretty much flat against the start of the year, and it’s not been a good few months for tech and growth stocks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the markets into turmoil. And now we’re seeing high inflation and interest rates weighing on share prices.

But now, some analysts are suggesting that another crash or correction is coming. Personally I’m not too sure. For one, we’ve seen a number of companies post results in excess of their guidance in recent weeks, which suggests that the rather unique economic conditions aren’t weighing too heavily on performance.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, that doesn’t mean I’m not taking precautions.

Taking gains and hold cash

One way I’m preparing for a correction is holding more cash than usual. That’s not an easy thing to do right now as inflation hits levels we’ve not seen in decades. In fact, it’s logical to be making my money work and maximise returns to negate the impact of inflation.

It also may pay me to cash in some of the gains I’ve already seen. I tend to hold my investments for a long time, but that doesn’t stop me from selling shares when I think it’s right to do so.

However, if there’s a sizeable correction, as we saw earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine, I can use my cash to buy stocks at low prices. In the long term, this could be very beneficial for my portfolio.

Long-term strategy

As a long-term investor, I’m vowing to stick with my strategy to growth my portfolio. It’s important to remember that markets recover after a crash. The S&P 500 has grown twelve-fold over the past three decades despite the 2000 dotcom plunge, the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 coronavirus market panic. I should therefore be confident in the stocks that I’ve carefully picked and their ability to bounce back from a crash, demonstrating their value.

Staying put can be hard. I remember looking at my portfolio shortly after Covid-19 triggered the first lockdown in the UK. It was actually quite scary. But a year later, it was back to pre-pandemic levels.

Focus on value

While the market may crash, it doesn’t mean that my stocks are suddenly performing worse, or indeed that their assets are less valuable. Focusing on the underlying business is key here.

This is where it may also pay me to focus on stocks that appear cheap and are continually performing, rather than companies where the valuation is based on long-term growth prospects. Some stocks already have a very low price-to-earnings (p/e) ratio, and of course there can be reasons for this. Assuming the crash isn’t triggered by recession forecasts, housebuilders might be a good place to look as many of these stocks already have low P/E ratios. Another favourite of mine is the Bank of Georgia which has a P/E ratio of just 3.4. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the ratio stood around five.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in the Bank of Georgia. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Is the plunging boohoo share price a buying opportunity?

| Harshil Patel

As the boohoo share price plunges to below 70p, our writer considers if the shares are far too cheap to…

Read more »

An illuminated Cineworld sign
Investing Articles

Cineworld’s back in the news! Is now the time to buy its shares?

| Royston Wild

The Cineworld share price has continued falling following news of fresh financial plans. Is now the time for me to…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Why the NIO share price fell 20% in April

| Alan Oscroft

The NIO share price fall continued through April, dipping a further 20%, as the company faced problems in China. Is…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 picks to recession-proof my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

It's possible that the UK will see a recession in 2022. So, here are some FTSE 250 stocks I'm looking…

Read more »

Portrait Of Unhappy Woman At Home With Computer Victim Of Online Crime
Investing Articles

Here’s why the boohoo share price just crashed

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The boohoo share price just crashed 15% on the back of its latest earnings report. Zaven Boyrazian explains what's going…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares are down 40%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Marks and Spencer shares have fallen a pitiful 40% year-to-date. Dylan Hood takes a look to see if this drop…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to buy with £6k!

| Andrew Woods

These three income stocks could provide another dimension to my growth-focused portfolio. I'm looking at how dividends could create a…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying now for long-term growth

| Andrew Woods

With the potential for high growth rates, these three penny stocks exhibit strong financial results and could be shrewd additions…

Read more »