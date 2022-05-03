Home » Investing Articles » With £1k, is the cheap boohoo share price a strong buying opportunity?

With £1k, is the cheap boohoo share price a strong buying opportunity?

With a lower forward P/E ratio and improving sales figures, is the boohoo share price now too attractive to miss?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

As an online fashion company, boohoo group (LSE:BOO) has enjoyed tremendous growth over a number of years. However, AIM-listed boohoo’s share price has fallen around 75% in the past year and currently trades at around 82p. I already own shares in this company, but should I be thinking about adding more at this price with a spare £1,000? Is this firm really a good opportunity for long-term growth? Let’s take a closer look. 

The boohoo share price: a cheap growth stock?

By looking at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, I can better understand if the current boohoo share price is under- or overvalued. In other words, could I be getting a bargain?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The business has a forward P/E ratio (found by dividing the share price by its forecast earnings per share) of 17.48.

Rival online fashion firm ASOS has a forward P/E ratio of 19.45 based on my own calculations. 

While boohoo’s P/E ratio isn’t wildly lower than its competitor, it does give me an indication that the current boohoo share price may be cheap.  

Recent challenges

Investment bank Barclays, however, lowered its price target from 135p to 85p in February. This was chiefly because it was concerned at how boohoo could sustain historical growth rates and how it would respond to pandemic issues. 

Indeed, boohoo faced higher freight costs and supply chain issues during the pandemic. It also recorded higher returns rates as the Omicron variant hit in December. 

Despite these issues, the firm appears to be growing again and I suspect there may be some re-ratings in the near future as the company recovers.

There is always the risk, however, that future variants or slow growth impact the share price.  

Improving sales figures

For the three months to 28 February, net sales improved markedly. During this period, they increased 7% year on year, and 48% compared with the same period in 2019.

For the full year to 28 February, net sales showed strong improvement. They were up 14% year on year, and 61% on a two-year comparison. 

This suggests that the firm is starting to head in the right direction as we move out of the pandemic era. 

It also maintained guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of £125m.   

The company appears to have put the worker wages issue behind it too. This arose in 2020 and 2021, as workers were being paid below the minimum wage in several factories that worked for boohoo. 

The business has built a state-of-the-art factory in Leicester to have greater control over production.

Overall, this company has overcome a number of recent challenges. As sales begin to increase, I think the business may start publishing improved results. As a potentially cheap stock, I will be buying more shares soon with my spare £1,000.    

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods owns shares in boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS, Barclays, and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest, I’d buy these 2 top tech stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the top tech stocks that he's looking at right now, focusing on some options from…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Where will Netflix shares be in 5 years’ time?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent fall in Netflix shares, but thinks that the long-term direction of the share price will…

Read more »

Woman buying electronics online at Black Friday while relaxing at the bed with her dog
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 250 stock to buy in May

| Stephen Wright

There’s a FTSE 250 stock that our writer has had his eye on for some time. Could May bring the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 top dividend stocks to buy in May!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation at levels not seen in decades, I'm looking at dividend stocks that can help my portfolio counter inflationary…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

At 176p, is the BT share price too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With low P/E ratios and most of its revenue linked to inflation, is the BT share price a bargain at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap UK shares! I think these penny stocks are a real steal

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy for my portfolio this May. Here are a couple I think…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to shelter from storms

| Cliff D'Arcy

While US stocks have dived in 2022, the FTSE 100 has actually gained. Yet I see deep value within the…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in May

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks he’s found a quality growth stock, a steady dividend play, and a bargain value investment for his…

Read more »