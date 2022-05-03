Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the FTSE 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 this year

Here’s why the FTSE 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 this year

UK’s main index, the FTSE 100, has gone now here this year. Meanwhile, its counterpart across the Atlantic, the S&P 500 has seen a 10% decline. Here’s why.

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The UK's FTSE 100 has outperformed the US S&P 500 by almost 15% so far this year.
  • The reason behind this is the S&P 500's heavy tech weighting.
  • Higher prices for commodities and rising interest rates are benefitting the FTSE 100's mature industries.

A market index is essentially a hypothetical portfolio. More popular index funds consist of a country’s top companies or an industry within the stock market. Britain’s main index is the FTSE 100, which consists of the nation’s top 100 companies.

It has managed to stay level since the start of the year, while its counterpart across the Atlantic, the S&P 500, has seen a decline of 10%. The reason behind the two indexes’ different fortunes could be down to their respective constituents.

IPOs don’t like playing FTSE

For the last couple of years, the FTSE 100 has consistently underperformed its US equivalent, at least until recently. The reason for this was a lack of tech and growth companies in the index, as many of these firms opt to list in the US. This is due to the more stringent listing requirements for companies to list on the London Stock Exchange. These include:

  • Minimum market capitalisation of £700,000.
  • Minimum 25% of shares in public hands.
  • Three year trading record required.
  • Sponsors needed for new applicants and significant transactions.
  • Prior shareholder approval required for significant transactions.

London has historically sought to limit the influence of individual executives, which has deterred many tech companies that are often founder-led. The additional stamp duty to purchase shares also stifles trading volume, presenting another disadvantage for stocks.

No tech, no problem

The FTSE reflects outsized weightings in energy, commodities, and financials. In fact, these three industries account for almost half of the UK’s main index. The S&P, on the other hand, only has 16% of its constituents in these three matured industries.

Due to sky high inflation, the US Federal Reserve has had to hike interest rates. Rising interest rates are normally conducted to slow consumer spending down from higher borrowing costs. So, how has this affected the S&P 500? Given that most technology and growth stocks are valued based on potential future cash flows, a slowdown in overall consumer spending can take a huge chunk off its valuation. This has been evident as tech stocks such as Meta have seen its share price decline 45% from its all-time high.

Simultaneously, FTSE-listed stocks have enjoyed immunity from the weakness of their tech peers. For one, energy stocks such as Shell and BP have enjoyed the tailwinds from rising oil prices. Moreover, high commodity prices in iron ore, copper, and aluminium have also held the index up. Financial stocks, including banks, have also benefited from rising interest rates. This trend is expected to continue in the short to medium term. The outlook for commodities, especially energy and materials, remains solid as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

The million pound question

Is investing in a FTSE 100 fund a good investment for my portfolio then? Well, the British stock market is currently one of the cheapest in the world. It’s trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14, far lower than the S&P 500’s 16. It also has a projected earnings yield of 13% over the next year, which is forecasted to be twice as much as the S&P.

On that basis, I’m keen to invest in the FTSE 100 for my portfolio through index funds like Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (VUKE). Nonetheless, I also see a buying opportunity for the S&P 500, given its incredible track record of producing outstanding returns.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

