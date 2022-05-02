Home » Investing Articles » Here are my top growth stocks to buy with £1k

Here are my top growth stocks to buy with £1k

Dan Appleby looks at the top growth stocks in the tech sector he’d buy now and that he thinks could surge in the years ahead.

Latest posts by Dan Appleby, CFA (see all)
Published
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

In good times and bad, there are always opportunities to find top shares to buy. That’s because there are so many different companies operating in various different sectors to choose from. But screening for growth stocks is my favourite style of investing. And when I’m looking for such companies, investing in tech shares, is a great place to start.

But can I buy cheap growth stocks? And in which tech shares would I invest £1k right now? Let’s take a look some stocks I’m considering today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Screening for growth stocks

It’s quite easy to find ‘cheap’ stocks by looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E. This measures a company’s valuation by comparing its earnings to the share price. The lower this ratio is, the cheaper the shares are.

I first rank all stocks by P/E and then scroll down the list. It’s a good way to start generating ideas for companies to invest in. Adding each company’s sector to the list also means I can look out for cheap tech stocks specifically.

Typically, anything over a P/E of 30 could be overvalued, but it’ll heavily depend on expected earnings growth. This is where screening for tech stocks should help. There are many opportunities within this sector to find companies with explosive growth potential.

The cheapest tech stock I’ve found based on P/E is Micro Focus. The forward P/E is only 4, which looks dirt-cheap. However, earnings are expected to decline by 13% this year, and there’s over £4bn of debt on the balance sheet. I can see why the P/E is low because this looks risky. Indeed, the share price has crashed 25% over one year, even though the stock has been trading on such a low P/E.

CentralNic looks a better opportunity to me. It’s another tech stock providing internet domain services. The forward P/E is higher at 11.6, but I still view this as cheap. Particularly as the company recently said it grew profits by 51% in the 12 months to March.

Higher-valued stocks

I’d still consider buying higher-valued stocks. Say, with a P/E over 30. But only if I think earnings will grow significantly.

One company I’ve been researching is tinyBuild, a video games developer and publisher. The current P/E is a lofty 43, but earnings are expected to grow by 55% this year. If achieved, then the P/E would fall to a more reasonable 28. There could be excellent value here if tinyBuild carries on growing fast.

Investing in high-growth stocks can be riskier due to more demanding earnings forecasts. If a company misses estimates, then the share price can crash hard. Nevertheless, finding fast-growing companies can lead to spectacular returns.

Diversifying my portfolio

Once my company research is complete and I’m confident in my selection’s prospects, I’d make my £1k investment. However, it’s risky to only hold one stock.

I’m bullish about the video games industry in general. Therefore, I’ve also been looking at Devolver Digital, a publisher-focused video games company. This could diversify my portfolio from my position in tinyBuild. CentralNic operates in a different area of the tech sector, so this should also help to diversify my holdings.

The result should be a smoother return profile. I’d then take a buy-and-hold approach so my investments have enough time to grow.

But it’s not only these investments I’ve been researching. This also looks like a top growth stock in the tech sector:

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Dan Appleby has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Micro Focus. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in May

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks he’s found a quality growth stock, a steady dividend play, and a bargain value investment for his…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Five steps to earning £500 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he can aim to earn regular monthly passive income in five steps. Here they are.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 growth stocks I’m buying this month

| Andrew Woods

After scouring the FTSE 250 index, I've found two strong growth stocks, in mining and transport, that could bolster my…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

4 cheap UK shares I’d buy now with £2,000

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which cheap UK shares he's looking to buy from a range of different hot sectors as we…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price is down 25%

| John Choong

As the most popular trust fund in the world, the Scottish Mortgage share price has seen a decline of 25%…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to target a 6% yield from my ISA

| Roland Head

These five stocks offer an average forecast dividend yield over 6%. Roland Head explains why he’d like to buy them…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

2 hot dividend shares to buy in May

| Harshil Patel

Costs are rising and a recession is potentially on the way. Our writer considers the best dividend shares he’d buy…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap penny stock to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Investor confidence is sinking again as concerns over soaring inflation grow. I have no plans to stop investing, though. Here's…

Read more »