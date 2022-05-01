More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 40%. Should I buy in May?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has slumped since October as markets have returned to fear mode. Roland Head explains why he…

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy the best UK shares right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that Warren Buffett principles can help him find UK shares to buy now for his portfolio. Here's…

Premium bonds or dividend shares – which is my better bet for passive income?

| Michelle Freeman

Retiring early needs a reliable passive income portfolio. Are premium bonds or dividend shares my better bet?

5 bargain FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 shares are too cheap for Roland Head to ignore. He explains why he’d buy these high yielders…

3 penny stocks that could boost my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best penny stocks to buy this May. Here are a handful I think could help me…

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 7% I’m looking at to aim for a million

| Daniel Moore

The recent market decline has made some dividend stocks absolute bargains. Daniel Moore is assessing whether now is the time…

For stock markets in 2022, April is the cruellest month

| Cliff D'Arcy

April was a brutal month for investors, as stock markets slid right around the globe. But the FTSE 100 was…

A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The headline stock market index, the FTSE 100, is at a near one-year high. So considering the risks is a…

