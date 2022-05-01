Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 7% I’m looking at to aim for a million

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 7% I’m looking at to aim for a million

The recent market decline has made some dividend stocks absolute bargains. Daniel Moore is assessing whether now is the time to purchase some high yielders.

Latest posts by Daniel Moore (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation is rising rapidly and affecting nearly every industry throughout Europe as supply chain issues and raw material prices start to hit companies’ costs. Consumer Price Index data for the UK (the standardised measure of consumer goods prices) rose to 7% annually for March. The cost of living has risen significantly whilst equity prices have fallen. The FTSE 100 is down by 0.19% year-to-date. Consequently, the vast majority of UK pensions and ISAs have lost value in real terms (accounting for inflation). When times are tough, traditional companies with robust business models tend to fair better than their growth counterparts. Therefore, in order to outperform inflation and a depressed market, I’m looking to consistent dividend stocks giving some cash back to shareholders.

A stable foundation

Despite how tight living costs get, people will always need shelter — it is a survival necessity. As a result of this, the property construction market tends to be relatively resilient is times of economic distress. However, I highly doubt everybody will be looking to splash on expensive new homes and lavish DIY projects in this moment of uncertainty. That is where Persimmon’s (LSE: PSN) market positioning may become a significant competitive advantage.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Persimmon is a property developer that primarily focuses on supplying housing at the lower end of the price spectrum. Demand within this segment of the construction market is extremely robust due to its priority over upper-end properties. In addition to this, with incomes falling, the addressable consumer market for Persimmon might actually rise as previously middle-income tenants look for cheaper homes.

Persimmon’s forecast dividend yield is currently 11.2%, with a 5.2% payment of 110p per share expected in June. Furthermore, as noted in its trading update released on 27 April, revenue is expected to grow by a comfortable 4-7% with no substantial impacts suffered from the crisis in Ukraine.

Consistency, consistency, and more consistency

When economic situations are very volatile and uncertain, reliability and stability are priceless. Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) has paid its dividend consistently for the past 11 years. Some of those years even included a special payment due to strong performance. Currently, its forecasted yield is sat at an impressive 7.8%.

Generally speaking, the business model that Taylor Wimpey utilises is very similar to that of Persimmon, disregarding a smaller set of operations in Spain. They both essentially share the affordable residential property construction market in the UK. The reason that I’m looking to buy in is largely due to the advantage of diversification in a risky market.

Taylor Wimpey has also forecasted strong full-year performance that is on track with targets. As well as its cash generation, the actual share price of Taylor Wimpey looks relatively cheap for the market and sectors it operates in. A forecasted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of six compared with a three-year average of 14 appears good value considering the promising trading update.

I’m going to just wait and read one more trading update reassuring my optimism about housebuilders before buying in. But if it turns out to be solid, I’m getting in before the market wakes up to this opportunity.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Daniel Moore has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 40%. Should I buy in May?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has slumped since October as markets have returned to fear mode. Roland Head explains why he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy the best UK shares right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that Warren Buffett principles can help him find UK shares to buy now for his portfolio. Here's…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Premium bonds or dividend shares – which is my better bet for passive income?

| Michelle Freeman

Retiring early needs a reliable passive income portfolio. Are premium bonds or dividend shares my better bet?

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and the dividend is rising. I’d buy it in May

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have disappointed me for years. At some point, I think they’ll come good.

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 bargain FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 shares are too cheap for Roland Head to ignore. He explains why he’d buy these high yielders…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks that could boost my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best penny stocks to buy this May. Here are a handful I think could help me…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

For stock markets in 2022, April is the cruellest month

| Cliff D'Arcy

April was a brutal month for investors, as stock markets slid right around the globe. But the FTSE 100 was…

Read more »

Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The headline stock market index, the FTSE 100, is at a near one-year high. So considering the risks is a…

Read more »