Home » Investing Articles » A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

The headline stock market index, the FTSE 100, is at a near one-year high. So considering the risks is a good idea.

Latest posts by Manika Premsingh (see all)
Published
Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Less than two months ago, the FTSE 100 index crashed to sub-7,000 levels as the Russia-Ukraine war began. This brought it dangerously close to the lowest levels seen in a year. But both the index and the broader stock market in general has shown smart recovery since. The FTSE 100 index even touched its highest levels in a year just a few sessions ago. 

Volatility is the name of the game

As an active stock market watcher and commentator, I see an interesting facet of the current times in this. And that is excess volatility. Investors are very reactive to any developments that could impact their investments. It follows that if there are still risks ahead of us, a significant stock market correction could well happen. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Stagflation could lead to a stock markets’ correction

And indeed, serious risks are visible. Perhaps the most glaring one for me as a top-down macro investor is that of stagflation. This is defined as a situation of runaway prices coupled with low or no growth. It is not terribly far-fetched, come to think of it. Supply chain blockages and increased post-lockdown demand have already driven inflation to multi-decade highs not just in the UK but elsewhere as well. 

High inflation is a growth killer. Fuel and electricity bills are already rising significantly. And considering that these are unavoidable costs for business, it follows that they have a second round impact on other prices as well. FTSE 100 companies have been raising red flags on inflation for over a year now. And while so far it has been somewhat manageable, I reckon price rises could really bite now. 

Slow growth and coronavirus fears

While there is no doubt that the UK economy has come a long way since the pandemic, even without high inflation its growth was a bit underwhelming. Now it is likely to be impacted even more. Poor news on the economy or a spate of poor company results could lead to a stock market correction. 

As could a continued drag because of coronavirus. I have to admit that the Chinese coronavirus situation is making me jittery. The country might have a zero-tolerance policy to the virus now, which is leading to fresh lockdowns. But the fact is that it is impacting the economy. And China is the second-biggest economy in the world. This means that when it sneezes, the rest of the world can well get a cold. 

Think of miners, which have benefited hugely in the last couple of years because of massive demand for commodities from China. Even FTSE 100 China-focused stocks like the banking corporation HSBC and the British luxury label Burberry could be impacted by slower economic activity there.

The upside 

At the same time, I think there is plenty of hope as well. Growth forecasts have been reduced, but the economy is still growing. Plenty of companies are hedged against risks related to fuel inflation, which is saying a lot. And for all my ongoing concerns about coronavirus, the fact is that we have come a long way. Just like any bad news can send the stock markets plunging, the absence of it can help them rise to newer heights. I am, as always, investing in stocks right now. 

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Manika Premsingh has positions in Burberry. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy the FTSE 100’s 3 biggest flops in April?

| Cliff D'Arcy

In a brutal month for global stocks, the FTSE 100 actually rose slightly in April. However, these three Footsie growth…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares for me to buy in May

| Manika Premsingh

Believe it or not, there are still dirt-cheap UK shares around to buy.

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price ready to break out of penny stock levels?

| Manika Premsingh

Lloyds share price could indeed rise. There are risks, though.

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

I can buy Rolls-Royce shares for just pennies. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares are now trading in penny stock territory. Our writer explains why he has been buying.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy to hold for at least 5 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be two of the best to buy for the next half-decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE dividend shares to buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing a lot of high-yielding dividend shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. And many appear temptingly cheap…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

My secret weapon for building passive income

| Stephen Wright

Worried about companies cutting their dividend payments? Our writer has a secret weapon that he’s using to keep the passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and double my money

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks reinvesting dividends could unlock powerful growth in his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is why.

Read more »