My £5-a-day passive income plan

With £5 a day to spare and a desire to make money without working for it, our writer would use this passive income plan.

The appeal of income that does not require work is obvious. What may not be so obvious is how to turn the idea into a practical plan. I think my passive income plan could help me do that, without needing lots of money to start.

Dividend shares as passive income ideas

The central idea behind my plan is to put aside money regularly and then use it to buy dividend shares. Dividends are like a portion of profits that a company pays to shareholders. Once I own a share, I will get any future dividends the firm pays as long as I keep the share. So money spent now could still be earning me passive income years, or even decades, into the future.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

I like shares as passive income ideas because they really are passive for me. I could buy a tiny part of a large company like Shell or Apple and then benefit from the vision and hard labour of its workforce. I can participate directly in the financial success of the sort of business it has taken thousands of people decades to build. But I do not need to do anything myself to generate the income.

But not all shares pay dividends. Sometimes, those that do stop paying them is because their business performance gets worse. That is why I would always diversify my passive income streams across a variety of different dividend shares.

On top of that, I do not choose shares to buy just by looking at past business results. I try to understand what a company possesses that could drive its future profitability, like energy reserves at Shell, or a large installed user base at Apple.

Getting started with my passive income plan

To buy dividend shares, I will need to save up some money. I like the idea of putting aside five pounds a day for this purpose. It is a fairly small amount, but if I maintain the discipline of saving regularly, it could soon add up. In a year, a daily £5 would add up to £1,825.

Imagine I invested that in shares with a dividend yield of 7%, which means that for each £100 I spend on a share today I hopefully can expect future annual dividends of £7. My first year’s savings will hopefully generate almost £128 a year in passive income. As I save more and buy more shares, my passive income streams could grow.

Finding the right dividend shares to buy

I used 7% as an example yield because I think it is achievable while maintaining a risk level I am comfortable with. Currently, some FTSE 100 shares such as Abrdn and Legal & General have a yield around 7%, while some others offer a higher yield.

I do not start by looking at yield though. Instead, my passive income plan would involve hunting for businesses I thought had the right assets to produce profits for many years. Profits are the foundation of dividends, after all. If such shares were available to me at a price I found attractive, I would consider buying them as part of my passive income portfolio.